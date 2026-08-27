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Atlanta Braves Manager Reveals Reason Behind Ronald Acuña Jr. Benching

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Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 04: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he advances to third base on a walk by Michael Harris II #23 in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 04, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are looking to sweep the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday afternoon. It’s a premier pitching matchup between Chris Sale and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Ahead of the series finale with the Dodgers, the Braves revealed their lineup. It looks like this, per @UnderdogMLB:

One major change is Ronald Acuña Jr., who is riding the pine on Thursday, while Mike Yastrzemski is playing RF and Mauricio Dubon is out in left. Acuña Jr. has notably been struggling since the All-Star break.

Before the Braves game on Thursday, manager Walt Weiss revealed why Acuña Jr. is getting the day off.

Ronald may come off the bench for Atlanta in the series finale.

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Walt Weiss on Ronald Acuña Jr. Benching

2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers

GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Walt Weiss spoke with reporters before the Dodgers series finale:

@GrantMcAuley (Braves reporter) wrote (via X.com):

“#Braves MGR Walt Weiss said he wanted give Ronald Acuña Jr. this day off to help slow the game down for him. Obviously, he’s been pressing at the plate and there’s more chase without the walks he normally draws.”

Acuña Jr. went 0-for-5 on Wednesday, and his season average is .228, which is wayyy down from his career average of .284.

Ronald has been batting either leadoff or 2nd for the Atlanta Braves this season, but perhaps this benching will result in a drop in the lineup as well.

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Looking at Ronald Acuña Jr. This Season

Atlanta Braves v Minnesota Twins

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 19: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates an RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Target Field on August 19, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

Ronald Acuña Jr. has missed some time with injury this season, but he’s still played in 81 games.

Across 307 total at-bats, Ronald is batting .228 with 70 hits, 13 home runs, 12 doubles, and an OPS+ of 101.

While his OPS+ signals that he’s an above-average hitter compared to the MLB average, Ronald Acuña Jr.’s career OPS+ is 138.

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Manager Reveals Reason Behind Ronald Acuña Jr. Benching

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