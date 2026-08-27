Arizona Diamondbacks Suddenly Release 9-Year MLB Player During Cubs Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks concluded their series with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

They picked up a series win after a 2-0 victory. During the Cubs series, the D-backs suddenly released a veteran MLB pitcher.

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Diamondbacks Place Zack Littell on Release Waivers

According to multiple reports, Zack Littell has been placed on release waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Littell, 30, has pitched in parts of nine MLB seasons.

He was designated for assignment by Arizona earlier this week, and they signed him earlier this month after he had been released by the Washington Nationals.

Littell pitched 12 innings with the Diamondbacks and allowed 10 earned runs in that time span while giving up 21 hits and striking out just three batters.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (about Littell):

“Arizona signed Littell to a big league contract when he hit the market on August 9. He might be looking at minor league offers this time around. The Nationals are paying the bulk of his $3MM salary and will be responsible for a $4MM option buyout at the end of the year. If another team is willing to carry Littell on the big league roster, they’d only pay him the prorated portion of the $780K league minimum.”

Zack Littell is now a free agent and is eligible to sign with any MLB team.

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More on Zack Littell’s MLB Career/2026 Season

Zack Littell’s overall 2026 stats are: 26 games pitched (14 starts), 5.21 ERA, 124.1 IP, 73 SO, WHIP of 1.408.

He has pitched for several teams in his MLB career.

Once a pretty reliable starter from 2023 to 2025, Littell has pretty much lost all effectiveness this season, and it’s largely due to his inability to strike batters out anymore.

Over his nine-year career, Littell has made 211 appearances (93 starts), and carries a 4.11 ERA with 569 strikeouts over 727 innings pitched.

He’s likely gunning for the 10-year service-time threshold before ending his career.

It will be interesting to see if another MLB club picks him up when/before rosters expand in September.

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