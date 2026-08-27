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Atlanta Braves Fans React to Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Dodgers Game

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves hits a walk off single during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on August 26, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Ha-Seong Kim! Was the Atlanta Braves hero in Wednesday evening’s 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kim came up in the bottom of the ninth inning with a chance to walk things off, and that’s exactly what he did, lining a single into left field off Dodgers’ closer Tanner Scott, which scored the game-winning run. It was a pinch-hit opportunity for Ha-Seong Kim.

He had not recorded a hit since June 3rd and has notably struggled this season. Manager Walt Weiss is clearly trying to keep the momentum going with HSK, as he’s featured in the Braves lineup for the series finale on Thursday evening. It’s a strong pitching matchup to close out the series between Chris Sale and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

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Ha-Seong Kim Batting Ninth, Playing SS for Dodgers Series Finale

Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 26: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Mauricio Dubon #14 following a walk off single during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on August 26, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves revealed their lineup for the series finale with the Dodgers, and Ha-Seong Kim is batting ninth, and playing SS for his first start in a long time.

Here is the full Braves batting order for 8/27, per @UnderdogMLB:

Braves 8/27: “D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF L. Thomas DH M. Yastrzemski RF A. Riley 3B H. Kim SS C. Sale SP”

Here are some reactions to the latest Ha-Seong Kim decision:

@KingSp5der5 wrote: “Kim done earned himself a spot!!! Hell yea”
@HarrisonSmaj: “Ha-Seong Kim is the starting SS today and batting ninth for the #Braves Got the nod after last night’s heroics”

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Fans React to Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Dodgers Game

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