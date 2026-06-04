Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Dubon Decision Before Blue Jays Game

Perhaps the biggest decision new Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss has had to make day in and day out for the Braves this season is what to do with the shortstop position. Atlanta traded for Mauricio Dubon this offseason, and it’s hard to deny his number, which all point to him being the everyday player in the middle infield. However, the Braves inked Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year, $20 million deal, which has forced Weiss to use Kim from time to time at short.

It feels like the Braves and their coaching staff are comfortable with utilizing their ‘three shortstops’ (Jorge Mateo, Mauricio Dubon, and Ha-Seong Kim) whenever they see fit. But as Ha-Seong Kim struggles, it’s becoming more apparent that Walt Weiss feels more comfortable with Dubon’s lineup in the order.

The Atlanta Braves are going for the sweep on Thursday of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Mauricio Dubon is back at shortstop.

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Mauricio Dubon Back at Short for Blue Jays Series Finale

Once the Atlanta Braves lineup drops every day, all eyes immediately go to the shortstop position and who is playing up the middle.

On Thursday, Ha-Seong Kim is riding the pine, and Mauricio Dubon is at shortstop, hitting second against the Blue Jays’ southpaw, Mason Fluharty.

In Wednesday’s win over the Blue Jays, Mauricio Dubon hit a three-run home run, which ended up being the decisive blast in the game.

Underdog MLB recently released the Braves lineup for 6/4:

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Mauricio Dubon this Season

Mauricio Dubon has been an absolute steal of a trade that the Braves made by in November of last season. Atlanta acquired him for Nick Allen in a deal with the Houston Astros, and Dubon has been one of the best additions for this Braves club.

In 58 games played this season, Dubon is hitting .249 with four home runs, 32 RBI, 53 hits, and an OPS of .685. For the utility player that he is, the Braves will take those numbers every day.

Especially with Ha-Seong Kim struggling a lot at the plate, the decision is becoming easier and easier for manager Walt Weiss for who to plug in at shortstop between Mauricio Dubon and Jorge Mateo.

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