Atlanta Braves Must Consider Trade for Giants’ $115 Million Starter Even if Stock Has Dropped

Things are looking bleak for Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider, and it’s fair to think the news could be dropped today (Monday) that he will have to miss the rest of the season with a UCL injury, and some sort of reconstruction surgery is inbound.

Despite losing their last two series, Atlanta still has the best record in MLB, but the Dodgers are surging. Everyone across baseball knows the Dodgers are the top team to beat in baseball, so the Braves must keep pace through the summer. The Braves could (and should) explore a big-time trade for a starting pitcher, and one very serviceable arm in Giants‘ starter Robbie Ray could be available.

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Will Robbie Ray be Available Via Trade?

Everything is starting to point to the San Francisco Giants being sellers at the MLB trade deadline, and that would make starter Robbie Ray a very prime trade candidate across the league. He’s a player the Braves should make a call to Buster Posey on.

Robbie Ray is in the last season of a five-year, $115 million contract and will hit MLB free agency after this season. It’s a great opportunity for the Braves to acquire another lefty starter as a rental, which GM Alex Anthopoulos has loved over the years.

Sidebar: Robbie Ray really looks like his own manager Tony Vitello, you just have to look close enough…

Anyway, there have been many speculative reports about what Robbie Ray’s trade status could be this summer. Ray holds an ERA of 4.42 this season over 73.1 IP and 14 starts. The Braves might be looking to fill a gap with the Strider injury.

MLB writer Jeff Young recently documented Ray’s struggles, and how that may tank his trade value:

“Over his past five starts, Ray has a 7.43 ERA with 17 strikeouts and 16 walks across 23 innings. That ERA is being impacted by his rough outing against the Diamondbacks, but he also had two other appearances during that stretch where he has allowed at least four earned runs. Efficiency has been an issue for Ray this season. He has only pitched into the seventh inning twice this year, and he has failed to reach the sixth inning in five of his past six starts.”

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Should the Braves Trade for Robbie Ray?

If the Braves can get off by not giving up any of their top-10 prospects or so in a potential trade for Robbie Ray.

The asking price for Ray shouldn’t be as high as it was at the start of the 2026 season. It’s a trade idea that the Braves should consider, as another capable postseason arm might be a top item of need for this team as the dog days of the MLB season quickly approach.

Also, regardless of Ray’s trade status, after the Strider news, Atlanta can no longer stay put with its pitching staff, and a notable trade needs to be in the future.

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