Atlanta Braves Trade Pitch Lands Twins’ All-Star After Spencer Strider Decision

The Atlanta Braves may be without starter Spencer Strider for a while. After having to leave Friday’s start with trainers after a velocity drop, Strider detailed he felt pain in his shoulder and elbow. On Saturday afternoon, the Braves placed Spencer Strider on the 15-Day IL.

The Braves X account wrote (on 6/13):

“The #Braves today recalled RHP Anthony Molina to Atlanta and placed RHP Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Additionally, C Drake Baldwin begins a rehabilitation assignment tonight with Triple-A Gwinnett.”

Now that Atlanta may be down a starting pitcher, it’s time to start thinking about impactful trades the Braves can make to fill the void of Spencer Strider.

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Recent Braves-Twins Trade Prediction Lands Joe Ryan in Atlanta

FanSided.com writer Zachary Rotman wasted no time in striking up an idea that the Braves should trade for Minnesota Twins’ starter Joe Ryan, and it makes a lot of sense for Atlanta:

“If the Twins wind up trading Ryan, they’d probably want starting pitching back in return. Fortunately, the Braves have enough depth to part with two starters in exchange for the righty.”

Rotman proposes that Atlanta send the Twins starters Hurston Waldrep and pitching prospect Owen Murphy in a return deal for Joe Ryan. Ryan, a 2025 MLB All-Star, is having another quality campaign, and if the Twins sell this summer, Ryan will certainly be among the top SP trade candidates in MLB.

Both Waldrep and Murphy are currently in the minors. Waldrep had a brief stint with the Braves big league club last season, and Owen Murphy has swiftly moved through the Braves pipeline.

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Joe Ryan’s Fit with the Braves

Joe Ryan’s fit with the Braves is pretty simple: Becoming a co-ace with Chris Sale.

Atlanta has seen very solid performances out of their starters this season, but uncertainty mounts when players get injured, and it also adds some pressure to starters like Grant Holmes, Martin Perez, and Bryce Elder.

If the Braves were to land Joe Ryan in a trade, he slots in very comfortably as the Braves’ second option in the starting rotation.

Joe Ryan has an ERA of 3.17 this season with 91 strikeouts over 82.1 innings. He’s very quietely emerged and developed as one of MLB’s most durable starters. His trade status still remains unclear, but Ryan is under team control for the 2027 season before he hits free agency.

Keep an eye out for the Braves to be steadily linked to starters in trade rumors as the deadline approaches.

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