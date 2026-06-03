Atlanta Braves Named ‘Only MLB Team’ With Chance to Take Down Los Angeles Dodgers

It’s shaping up to be an arms race at the top of the National League this season with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta holds the best record in MLB with a 41-20 record, but the Dodgers are also starting to create some separation in their division with a recent winning surge.

So, it begs the question across MLB if the Braves are the only team that can slay the dragon that is the Dodgers, who could (and likely will) get even better at the MLB trade deadline this season. Los Angeles has stars like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Will Smith, Kyle Tucker, and plenty more, so it makes sense why they are the favorite to win the World Series.

But the Braves aren’t too shabby either, having one of the best seasons in the last 20 years under first-year manager Walt Weiss.

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Braves Named ‘Only MLB Team’ That Can Take Down Dodgers

It’s a little far-fetched to think there is just ‘one’ team in MLB that can beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, but as of now (June 3), it might be true, and it’s looking like the Atlanta Braves ARE the only team.

Think about how weak the American League is right now, and unless the Milwaukee Brewers add more true threats in their lineup, nobody is going to believe there ‘regular season’ hero spiel again. However, the Braves have been there, done that when it comes to beating the Dodgers when it counts in the MLB playoffs.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, MLB writer Zachary Rymer names the Braves as the single team in MLB that can topple the Dodgers: