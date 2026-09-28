Braves Predicted to Drop $15 Million 864-Game Bat From Playoff Roster vs. Phillies

The Atlanta Braves have until Tuesday, September 29, to finalize the club’s playoff roster for the Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Among the decisions to watch is how how the Braves will handle the team’s depth at catcher as well as the veteran bats who could contribute as a designated hitter.

Braves rumors are swirling that Kyle Farmer or Dominic Smith could be on the outside looking in when it comes to making the roster for the Phillies series. With the Braves needing to make a final decision in less than 24 hours, there is not a consensus on what direction Atlanta will go for the final roster.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman predicts that Smith will not make the Wild Card roster. Instead, Bowman has Farmer making the playoff roster for the Phillies series.

“With Drake Baldwin frequently serving as the designated hitter, the Braves will likely carry a third catcher,” Bowman wrote in a September 27, story titled, “Postseason FAQ: What’s next for the Braves?” “But they may not choose that do that in the three-game series.

“Farmer could be an emergency catcher. If they want an experienced catcher, they could go with Chuckie Robinson or Maverick Handley, who both played for Triple-A Gwinnett this year.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Phillies-Braves playoff series.

Braves Rumors: Dominic Smith Predicted to be Left Off Atlanta’s Playoff Roster vs. Phillies

Smith would give the Braves an added veteran bat to potentially throw at the Phillies. The veteran is hitting .253, 68 hits, nine home runs and 46 RBI in 108 appearances during the 2026 season.

Smith is on a team-friendly one-year, $1.2 million contract. The slugger has earned more than $15.5 million over his 11 MLB seasons.

Phillies vs. Braves: Dominic Smith & Kyle Farmer Are on Wild Card Roster Bubble

The Athletic’s Jesús Cano projects that both Farmer and Smith will make the playoff roster for the Phillies series. How Atlanta handles the team’s extra bats and potentially a third catcher will have a domino effect on the remainder of the roster.

“Baldwin will likely DH against a left-handed pitcher, allowing (Sean) Murphy to be behind the plate,” Cano detailed in a September 28, article titled, “Braves wild-card roster projection: Good health, multiple returns provide options.” “Kyle Farmer could also be an option as an emergency third catcher.

“… Smith’s playing time has diminished, but having a left-handed bat off the bench with pop is vital. His below-average defense, though, makes it difficult to see him lasting longer than one at-bat.”

The Braves Have Until MLB Deadline on Tuesday, September 29, to Finalize Playoff Roster for Wild Card Series

Bowman outlined some of the difficult decisions that the Braves are debating for the playoff roster. Atlanta has until the morning of Tuesday, September 29, to finalize the roster for the Wild Card series.

“The Braves will discuss their WC Series roster tomorrow (Monday),” Bowman explained in a September 27, message on X. “One question may be whether to carry a third catcher.

“They may decide they don’t need one for a three-game series. That would improve the possibility of Kyle Farmer or Dominic Smith being on the roster.”