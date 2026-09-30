Atlanta Braves Predicted to Pursue Padres’ $75 Million Starter

In case you missed it, San Diego Padres starter Michael King turned in a gem of a performance against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday evening.

And another note about Michael King is that he could be a free agent once the season is over, as he’s playing on a three-year, $75 million contract with the Padres. He has an opt-out for the final two years of his contract, which one could assume he may want to test free agency after the stellar campaign he’s had this season.

Spotrac.com wrote (of King’s contract):

“Michael King signed a 3 year, $75,000,000 contract with the San Diego Padres, including $12,000,000 signing bonus, $75,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $25,000,000. In 2026, King will earn a base salary of $5,000,000 and a signing bonus of $12,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $9,000,000.”

Could the Atlanta Braves be a logical landing spot for King if he hits free agency?

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Braves Named Landing Spot for Michael King

In a recent piece for FanSided.com, writer Christopher Kline named the Atlanta Braves as a top landing spot for Michael King:

“Atlanta doesn’t typically pay sticker price on free agent pitchers but there is immense pressure to compete now — right now — in the twilight years of Sale’s career. He won’t be able to anchor this rotation forever and the Braves need to start hedging their bets, just in case Father Time catches up.”

While the Braves have dealt with some injury issues to their rotation, their starters have carried them a long way this season, and even behind Chris Sale, Atlanta’s starters have been very productive.

It makes sense why the Braves are named as a destination by Kline, but Atlanta would certainly have to open up the checkbook in order to ink him.

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Taking a Quick Look at Michael King’s Season/Career

Michael King has made 32 starts with the Padres this season, and over 185 IP, he’s logged an ERA of 3.21.

In three total seasons with the Padres, King has made 77 starts and holds an ERA of 3.15.

He transitioned from being a reliever to a starter after spending five seasons with the New York Yankees.

King’s lifetime ERA sits at 3.23 over 679.2 IP, and he’s recorded 718 strikeouts.

Braves fans, would you be okay with landing Michael King in free agency? Why or why not?