Atlanta Braves Predicted to Sign 3X MLB All-Star in Free Agency

As Major League Baseball’s offseason continues, the Atlanta Braves are steadily being linked to three-time All-Star starter Sonny Gray in MLB free agency.

The 37-year-old Gray is fresh off one of his best campaigns as a starter (with the Red Sox), where he posted an ERA of 2.72 over 29 starts. The Braves are thought to have a need for a No. 2 starter, and signing Gray would quickly check that box.

Recently, in a predictions piece by BR.com, the Braves are urged to land Gray this winter.

The MLB GM meetings have come and gone, and there is expected to be some high-profile signings over the next couple of weeks.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Quietly Trade 23-Year-Old Pitcher to Rangers

Should the Braves Sign Sonny Gray?

BR.com’s Zachary D. Rymer wrote (about the idea of the Braves adding Gray):

“There have yet to be solid rumors on which way Gray’s market is trending, but the Braves just keep coming up as a speculative landing spot. It’s an “obvious fit,” in the words of Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, and they’re not wrong. The Braves need another top-of-the-rotation arm to pair with Chris Sale, and they have geography in their favor. Gray lives in Nashville and is said to prefer to pitch close to home.”

Rymer then predicts that Gray could land a 2-year, $52 million contract with whichever team is lucky enough to sign him.

While a $26 million AAV deal could price the Braves out of landing Sonny Gray, that shouldn’t be the reason they don’t sign him.

Gray would add a very strong layer of depth to the Braves rotation, which everyone knows suffered their fair share of injuries in 2026. Gray’s durability is what makes him worth $25+ million/season. He’s made 28+ starts in four straight seasons.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves 2-Year Player Suddenly Retires from Baseball

If Not Sonny Gray, Who Else Could the Braves Sign?

While it’s very obvious that Sonny Gray is the top *reasonable* option for the Atlanta Braves to sign, there are still other starters available in free agency that could make a difference.

Atlanta could look to bring back Tyler Mahle, whom they acquired at the MLB trade deadline on a one-to-two-year deal. Trevor Rogers is also thought to be one of the top arms on the market, and there’s also a plethora of Japanese arms who have been posted to MLB for teams to sign.

Kevin Gausman and Shota Imanaga could also be good fits in Atlanta, and while Michael King/Freddy Peralta/Tarik Skubal may be too pricey for the Braves, expected rumors to continue regarding those top arms landing with the Braves.