Atlanta Braves Proposed Trade for Red Sox’ Sonny Gray Revealed

MLB trade rumors are heating up across the league, and the Atlanta Braves are thought to be firmly in the circuit of transactions. The biggest need that follows the Braves currently is a starting pitcher.

Beyond Chris Sale in the rotation, several arms just aren’t that trustworthy come October, which is where the Braves (obviously) hope to be (the MLB playoffs). So, as trade candidates start to form across the league, one name that is starting to materialize is Boston Red Sox starter Sonny Gray. Recent reports have suggested that the Braves could be interested in trading for the 3X MLB All-Star.

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Sonny Gray’s Trade Status

If made available, there’s no doubt that Sonny Gray is going to be among the most popular trade candidates this cycle, and you don’t have to look far to figure out why. Gray is having one of the best seasons in his illustrious career through July, as he boasts a 2.61 ERA with a 10-1 pitching record, 81 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.10.

The Athletic MLB reporters, Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal, note that the Braves are among the teams showing interest in Boston’s ace (with Garrett Crochet injured). Gray is tied to a three-year, $75 million team, so if traded for, he comes with an additional year of team control.

Remember, speculation is fun, so to piggyback off the idea that the Braves may trade for Sonny Gray, let’s put together a trade package that could be strong enough to pull it off:

Braves receive: SP Sonny Gray

Red Sox receive: INF Jorge Mateo, RHP Hurston Waldrep, and prospect Lucas Braun

That’s a three-player deal, which includes two ‘MLB’ players and a top-10 prospect in the Braves system. Judge this trade haul for me, please, if you please.

The problem with this Sonny Gray-Braves trade pitch lies in the Red Sox willingness to trade their ace starter, especially after a recent surge in victories.

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Would the Red Sox Accept this Trade Package?

This is where things are going to get very tricky and interesting over the next couple of months. It’s great and all that the Braves are showing interest in Sonny Gray, as they should, but is Atlanta going to be able to outbid other MLB contenders for the services of Gray?

As noted, if he’s actually made available, Sonny Gray is going to be a very coveted arm at the MLB trade deadline, and the Braves trade package would have to sweep the Red Sox front office away in order to land a deal.

With these rumors spiraling all across the league, stay up to date with all the latest news, rumors, and updates on MLB on Heavy!

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