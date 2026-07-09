Atlanta Braves Sign 17-Year MLB Veteran in Unsurprising Roster Decision

The Atlanta Braves have concluded their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Los Bravos may be regaining old form, as they took the last two games from the Pirates (on the road) to win the series.

As always, there are numerous roster decisions taking place within the Braves organization, and in a very unsurprising move, veteran pitcher Carlos Carrasco is back with the team. Carrasco’s transaction tracker reflects that he has signed with the Braves on a minors deal.

This signing comes mere hours after Carrasco elected MLB free agency. He was DFA’d three days ago, cleared waivers, outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett, rejected that outright assignment, and is now back with the team on a minors deal.

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Carlos Carrasco Being Signed by the Braves is Poetic At This Point

The Atlanta Braves have an unknown obsession with Carlos Carrasco at this point.

No matter how many rough outings he has, and at 39-years-old, there are plenty, the Atlanta Braves will always be willing to bring him back to their organization. The 17-year MLB veteran simply is not a productive pitcher anymore, but his wisdom in the clubhouse must be second to none.

MLB.com wrote (on 7/9): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent RHP Carlos Carrasco to a minor league contract.”

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald detailed the recent signing:

“It’s an arrangement that clearly works for both sides, or else it wouldn’t keep happening. For the team, the appeal is obvious, as Carrasco effectively gives them a 41st man on their 40-man roster. He is occasionally added, absorbs some innings to spare the other arms, then gets bumped off for a fresher arm.”

Another under-the-radar roster move the Braves made was outrighting catcher Jair Camargo to Triple-A Gwinnett.

You just have to wonder, in such a tight NL East race, how many more times the Braves can afford to send Carrasco to the mound for meaningful innings, because his effectiveness isn’t much.

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Carlos Carrasco’s 2026 Season

Run from it, dread it, but Carlos Carrasco will always have a home with the Atlanta Braves. This is like the recent Jesse Chavez love affair, but actually might be 3X worse.

Carlos Carrasco holds an ERA of 5.94 this season over 16.2 innings with just seven strikeouts.

He joined the Braves last season, and across 30.1 innings, Carrasco has surrendered 26 earned runs with 16 strikeouts, 10 walks issued, and six home runs allowed.

It’s not particularly a great stat line for Carrasco, but it clearly doesn’t matter to the Braves front office staff, who are very willing to break Carrasco back after every poor outing.

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