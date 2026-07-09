New York Mets Release 29-Year-Old Pitcher Before Red Sox Series

The New York Mets are set to play their last series before the MLB All-Star break after their matinee affair with the Royals on Thursday. The recent games don’t stop the roster transactions from transpiring. It hasn’t been the season the Mets and their fans/front office had hoped for coming into 2026, but that doesn’t stop the MLB schedule from rolling along.

The last series the Mets will have before the All-Star break is against the Boston Red Sox this upcoming weekend. The Mets recently defeated the Royals in a 3-game set after their disastrous loss on Tuesday.

Before the Red Sox series, the New York Mets released a player from their organization.

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Mets Release Pitcher Alex Carrillo from Organization

Per his MLB.com transactions tracker, RHP Alex Carrillo has been released from the New York Mets organization:

“New York Mets released RHP Alex Carrillo.”

Just a few days ago, Carrillo was designated for assignment by the Mets, and his release from the org. comes just two days later.

Carrillo, 29, had been pitching for the Syracuse Mets this season. In 21 innings pitched so far this season, he held an ERA of 5.57.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about Carrillo’s DFA):

“As for the 29-year-old Carrillo, he’s spent the entire season in Syracuse. The Mets originally signed him out of indie ball back in November of 2024. He made a brief big league debut last July but allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. Carrillo posted a huge 36.2% strikeout rate in Triple-A last year but a concerning 14.7% walk rate.”

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Alex Carrillo’s MLB Career

Alex Carrillo hasn’t seen much time in MLB since joining the Mets organization.

His only Majors time came in 2025 with the Mets. He pitched just 4.2 innings across three appearances, and he surrendered seven earned runs in that span, while also allowing four earned runs and striking out four.

As for his MLB career, that’s the only time he’s seen with a Majors club.

Across 67 IP in the minors, Alex Carrillo has an ERA of 4.30 with 101 strikeouts, so he’s had no issues missing bats in various levels of the minor leagues he’s been apart of, however, the Mets just haven’t found a need for his services in recent seasons.

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