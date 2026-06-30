Atlanta Braves Trade Prediction Lands Red Sox 3X MLB All-Star Starter

The Atlanta Braves open up a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. Atlanta is glad to return home after dropping five of six games on its West Coast road trip. Amid a larger slump, the Braves have lost 12 of their last 16 games, and many fans/insiders are calling for the team to make a notable trade, especially for a starting pitcher.

With the MLB trade deadline just over a month away, the speculation and rumors are at an all-time high, and one name that the Braves continue to be linked to is Boston Red Sox starter Sonny Gray, who has indicated is willing to waive his no-trade clause to be moved to a contender. Atlanta is certainly a contender, but they may need to make a trade for Gray to remain in contender status.

Atlanta has endured some injuries to its starters, but they have also experienced a dip in production from some of their rotation members.

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Braves Trade Prediction Lands Red Sox Sonny Gray

Recently, FanSided.com contributor Zachary Rotman proposed a trade that the Red Sox and Braves should consider.

In the deal, Atlanta receives Sonny Gray (three years, $75 million contract) in exchange for prospects John Gil and RHP Raudy Reyes:

“The Braves are without Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach and AJ Smith-Shawver for who knows how long, and guys like Reynaldo Lopez, Bryce Elder and Grant Holmes are complete question marks. Even Hurston Waldrep, who was recently activated off the IL, isn’t ready to make full starts yet. The Braves need more beyond Chris Sale if they truly want to win this division, and the Boston Red Sox can provide that.”

Atlanta is going to steadily be linked to starting pitchers as the trade deadline approaches.

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Would the Red Sox Agree to This Deal?

Sonny Gray is fresh off perhaps his best start this season, where he carved the New York Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball.

That start was a microcosm of Sonny Gray’s stellar season. He is a 3X MLB All-Star, and should be well on his way to a 4th appearance at the Midsummer Classic.

So, would the Red Sox make this trade with the Atlanta Braves?

Atlanta may need to add another top prospect or current MLB player to make a deal work.

Gray is a very reliable starter. He holds a 2.69 ERA over 15 starts this season. Considering Gray comes with a year of team control, there will likely be several suitors across MLB if the Red Sox do ultimately decide to sell and move on from Sonny Gray. Remember, the Red Sox acquired Gray in an offseason trade with the Cardinals.

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