Phillies Announce Roster Decision on 7-Year MLB Player During Pirates Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently taking part in an MLB series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, in their annual ‘Keystone State’ rivalry, which takes place twice a year.

In the first game of the series on Tuesday, the Phillies blew a 5-0 lead to the Pirates, who ended up storming all the way back to capture a much-needed victory. However, Philadelphia has been surging in MLB and sits just 3.5 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

During the Pirates series, the Phillies have made a notable roster decision on a 7-year MLB veteran pitcher who pitched with the team in 2025.

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Phillies Select Lou Trivino to Roster

MLBTradeRumors.com’s Darragh McDonald broke the news by writing (0n 6/30):

“The Phillies announced that they have selected the contract of right-hander Lou Trivino. Fellow righty Chase Shugart was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the corresponding active roster move. The 40-man roster has had a vacancy since Bryse Wilson was designated for assignment last week, later going to the Cubs via waivers.”

Lou Trivino pitched nine innings with the Phillies in 2025, and has recorded just three innings pitched this season with the Baltimore Orioles.

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Lou Trivino’s MLB Career

Lou Trivino has spent parts of seven seasons in MLB. He debuted with the Athletics in 2018 and spent the first five seasons of his career there.

He’s had very brief stints with the New York Yankees, Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Phillies.

Over 335.1 total innings pitched in his career, Trivino holds an ERA of 4.00 on the dot and has recorded 339 strikeouts. He’s primarily been used as a reliever in his career.

He pitched 47.2 innings in 2025 with three MLB organizations and posted an ERA of 3.97, which has made it fairly easy to find another opportunity, which now comes with the Phillies (again).

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