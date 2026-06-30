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Phillies Announce Roster Decision on 7-Year MLB Player During Pirates Series

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Minnesota Twins v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Lou Trivino #57 of the Philadelphia Phillies hugs his third grade teacher after the game against the Minnesota Twins at Citizens Bank Park on September 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently taking part in an MLB series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, in their annual ‘Keystone State’ rivalry, which takes place twice a year.

In the first game of the series on Tuesday, the Phillies blew a 5-0 lead to the Pirates, who ended up storming all the way back to capture a much-needed victory. However, Philadelphia has been surging in MLB and sits just 3.5 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

During the Pirates series, the Phillies have made a notable roster decision on a 7-year MLB veteran pitcher who pitched with the team in 2025.

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Phillies Select Lou Trivino to Roster

Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Lou Trivino #57 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the 10th inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on September 23, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

MLBTradeRumors.com’s Darragh McDonald broke the news by writing (0n 6/30):

“The Phillies announced that they have selected the contract of right-hander Lou Trivino. Fellow righty Chase Shugart was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the corresponding active roster move. The 40-man roster has had a vacancy since Bryse Wilson was designated for assignment last week, later going to the Cubs via waivers.”

Lou Trivino pitched nine innings with the Phillies in 2025, and has recorded just three innings pitched this season with the Baltimore Orioles.

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Lou Trivino’s MLB Career

Milwaukee Brewers v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Lou Trivino #56 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the six inning at Oracle Park on April 22, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Lou Trivino has spent parts of seven seasons in MLB. He debuted with the Athletics in 2018 and spent the first five seasons of his career there.

He’s had very brief stints with the New York Yankees, Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Phillies.

Over 335.1 total innings pitched in his career, Trivino holds an ERA of 4.00 on the dot and has recorded 339 strikeouts. He’s primarily been used as a reliever in his career.

He pitched 47.2 innings in 2025 with three MLB organizations and posted an ERA of 3.97, which has made it fairly easy to find another opportunity, which now comes with the Phillies (again).

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Phillies Announce Roster Decision on 7-Year MLB Player During Pirates Series

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