Atlanta Braves Proposed Trade for Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Revealed

The Atlanta Braves are thought to need the shortstop position ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which is less than a month away.

Could the Braves make a bold move to acquire New York Yankees‘ infielder Anthony Volpe? Ha-Seong Kim has been unusable at short, and Mauricio Dubon’s move to the outfield opens up a spot, and if the Yankees were willing to offload Volpe, the Braves are a team that could benefit from his services more than New York can.

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Braves-Yankees Trade Package Sends Anthony Volpe to Atlanta

If the Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos were to get frisky this summer and contemplate a trade with the Yankees for Volpe, it’s fair to speculate on what a potential trade package could look like and what it would cost the Braves to acquire the somewhat controversial Yankees infielder.

So, here we go:

Braves receive: Anthony Volpe

Yankees receive: Dom Smith, Jim Jarvis, and prospect Luke Sinnard.

That’s a three-player haul for Anthony Volpe, who could either slot in as the Braves’ everyday shortstop or split time with Jorge Mateo up the middle.

Anthony Volpe is batting .242 this season with one home run, 13 RBI, 31 hits, and 18 runs in 128 at-bats this season. His OPS+ is 88, which is currently a career-high. Dom Smith has really struggled over the past few weeks, and he could be the next Braves position player to get axed off the roster.

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Who Would Say ‘No’ To this Potential Deal?

Honestly, this feels like a hypothetical trade that the Atlanta Braves would be comfortable making. Offloading from Dom Smith and Jim Jarvis feel okay, and Luke Sinnard is a top-30 prospect.

If the Yankees were to budge in this scenario, they may ask for more prospect capital, as Volpe is still under team control for the next few seasons.

However, Aaron Boone’s recent comments about how the Yankees’ SS position is a day-by-day decision is a clear indication that he doesn’t trust Volpe in an everyday role, and is also puzzling because the Yankees clubhouse leader won’t commit to Jose Caballero after he single-handedly carried the Yankees offense to a much-needed victory.

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