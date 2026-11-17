According to the Dodgers’ minor-league transactions page, Los Angeles made a pair of signings recently.

Today, we’ll focus on 23-year-old catcher Christian Cerda, who was signed on 11/10.

MiLB.com wrote (on 11/10):

“Los Angeles Dodgers signed free agent C Christian Cerda to a minor league contract.”

Cerda has since been assigned to AAA Oklahoma City, which is where the transaction was posted.

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What Can Christian Cerda Bring to Dodgers Organization?

This feels like a purely depth signing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but Cerda, who is from the Bronx, New York, will likely have a good opportunity to prove himself in the coming seasons.

Looking quickly at his minor league career thus far, he was previously playing in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ system.

In 2026, across 205 at-bats with AAA Reno, Cerda batted .234 with 5 home runs, 11 doubles, and an OPS of .692.

He made his professional baseball debut in 2021, and across six seasons played, Cerda has batted .239 in 1400+ at-bats, with 42 home runs and 213 RBI.

Considering the Dodgers have solid organizational depth at the catcher position, it’s going to be hard for Cerda to make his way to the MLB club, but nevertheless, there’s no such thing as ‘too little’ depth at a position like catcher.

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Taking a Quick Look at the Dodgers Current Free Agency Plans

With MLB’s Qualifying Offer deadline on Tuesday, November 17, things are expected to heat up in MLB free agency this week.

For the Los Angeles Dodgers, they are tied to the biggest storyline in MLB, which is the ongoing Tarik Skubal sweepstakes.

The Dodgers continue to be connected to Skubal, but it’s certainly going to be a fierce bidding way, and reports have surfaced that the Dodgers are attempting to land Skubal on a ‘less years, more AAV’ deal, which likely isn’t what Skubal is seeking, so the Dodgers may have to really break the bank if they want to land him, which definitely wouldn’t surprise anyone across the baseball world.

LA also has decisions to make on players such as Alex Vesia, who is a free agent, and after losing Evan Phillips to the Braves, the Dodgers may place more of an emphasis on targeting bullpen arms.