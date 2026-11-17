Major League Baseball’s hot stove is expected to heat up as early as this week, as there’s been an influx of roster transactions across the league over the last few days.

While the Chicago Cubs haven’t made a huge splash in MLB free agency yet, they are certainly linked to some of the high-profile free agents, and moves could be coming very soon.

However, that being said, it doesn’t mean the Cubs haven’t made some minute roster moves within their organization, and earlier this week, Chicago released 2 players from their organization.

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Cubs Release 2 Players From Organization

According to MiLB.com’s transactions tracker, the Chicago Cubs released 2 players from their organization on Monday, November 16.

MiLB.com wrote:

“DSL Cubs Blue released SS Stharling De Los Santos.”

“South Bend Cubs released OF Geuri Lubo.”

“DSL Cubs Blue” refers to the Chicago Cubs Dominican Summer League affiliate. It’s pretty common for players to be released from that club at this time of year. Stharling De Los Santos is an 18-year-old shortstop out of Los Alcarrizos, Dominican Republic. He’s logged just 47 at-bats in his professional baseball career.

As for Geuri Lubo, he’s a 23-year-old outfielder who had been playing for the Cubs’ High-A affiliate (South Bend). Lubo batted .190 in 63 at-bats with South Bend in 2026, which made a release somewhat obvious.

Both players are now free agents and eligible to sign with any of the 30 MLB teams.

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