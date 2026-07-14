Atlanta Braves Reportedly Sign First-Round Draft Pick AJ Gracia

With the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, the Atlanta Braves selected Virginia outfielder AJ Gracia, who has displayed big power in his bat during his collegiate (and prior) years.

Per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, here is what Aj Gracia said about what he heard about the team that drafted him:

“That was really cool,” Gracia said. “I didn’t really know what was going to happen until about three minutes before the pick. It was definitely a last-minute thing. But I’m super excited and super happy to be a Brave.”

Bowman also provided some context about the draftee and what’s unique about the selection:

“Gracia is the first collegiate outfielder the Braves have taken in the first round since Arizona State outfielder Mike Kelly was nabbed with the second overall selection in 1991. Atlanta won the first of 14 consecutive division titles that year and earned the first of the five NL pennants it captured during the 1990s.”

Just a few days after the MLB draft, the Braves and Gracia put pen to paper on a slot value #.

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AJ Gracia Signs with Atlanta Braves

Per @CarlosCollazo, the Braves have signed AJ Gracia:

“The Braves signed 1st rounder AJ Gracia for $3,997,500. Slot value for the ninth overall pick is $6,675,300. A $2,677,800 under slot deal.”

Collazo has been busy covering the Braves signing all their picks, and also wrote (via X.com):

“The Braves also have deals with: 4th rounder Cole Dennis: $523,275 ($174,425 under) 5th rounder Wil Libbert: $447,500 ($63,900 under) 6th rounder Tyson Grulkowski: $597,500 ($207,600 over) 11th rounder Ryne Barker: $697,500 (547,500 counts towards pool)”

So, from what it sounds like, the Braves have reached contract agreements with their first 10 picks in the 2026 MLB draft and may look to lock up the others shortly.

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