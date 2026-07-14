Latest Trade Rumor is Great News for Atlanta Braves Pursuit of Mariners’ Luis Castillo

MLB trade rumors are swirling across the league right now, and the All-Star break has not stopped speculation and trade reports from pouring in.

One recent report suggests that the Seattle Mariners may be shopping Luis Castillo, which could be a top trade target for the Atlanta Braves, who desperately need to make a big splash for a starter, and especially if the likes of Tarik Skubal and Joe Ryan are going to be unavailable, Castillo emerges as a top option.

Atlanta has dealt with several injuries to their starting rotation, which has led to a large lead in the NL East to collapse, and now the Phillies are far closer to first place than many would have believed in early June.

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Latest Trade Report Reveals Luis Castillo’s Status

CBSSports Dayn Perry wrote (on July 12):

“The disappointing Mariners are still trying to find their footing in the lackluster AL West, and now they may be looking to trade from their rotation depth. Specifically, the M’s are shopping veteran right-handed starter Luis Castillo, USA Today reports. The 33-year-old Castillo has a 4.93 ERA and 4.16 FIP in 15 starts and three relief appearances this season. He’s owed a bit more than $24 million for 2027, and his contract includes a $25 million vesting option for 2028. In other words, Castillo probably isn’t going to net much of a return on the market.”

Luis Castillo could also be interested in parting ways with the Mariners due to the way they utilize him (sometimes in a reliever role). Castillo has always been a primary starter since entering the league.

It’s an interesting development for the Braves and Alex Anthopoulos, who should at least inquire about what it would cost to acquire Castillo.

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Should the Braves Target Luis Castillo?

Currently, as constructed, the Braves’ top 3 rotation options are: Chris Sale, Bryce Elder, and Grant Holmes. Is that really a trustworthy trio to take into an MLB playoff series? No.

However, even though Castillo’s ERA is a bit inflated at 4.93, his FIP sits at 4.16, which suggests he’s been a little unlucky, and Castillo’s stuff is still better than Elder and Holmes.

If the Braves consider shopping for Luis Castillo, which I believe they should, Atlanta has enough prospects to make something shake.

There’s just under three weeks until MLB’s trade deadline, so there will surely be more trade rumors and reports, but again, if the Braves aren’t going to be able to afford the likes of Tarik Skubal or Joe Ryan, they can look to the next tier down of tradeable starters (like Castillo) to make their move.

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