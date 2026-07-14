MLB Trade Rumors: Pirates/Orioles Announce Deal, Rays Interest in Tarik Skubal, Luis Arraez Makes Demand

As the All-Star break rolls along, Tuesday marks the actual game between the National League and American League’s best players. In case you missed it, the Home Run Derby featured an epic performance by St. Louis Cardinals slugger Jordan Walker to outduel Philly favorite Kyle Schwarber by hitting six straight home runs (down to his final swing).

Just because it’s the All-Star break, however, has not stopped MLB trade rumors from pouring in. Another MLB team is reportedly interested in Tarik Skubal. The Pirates and Orioles made a trade on Monday, and infielder Luis Arraez made a notable trade demand.

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Tampa Bay Rays Reported Interest in Tarik Skubal

At this point, which contender isn’t interested in Tarik Skubal? However, the Tampa Bay Rays are a fascinating team to enter the sweepstakes.

New York Post reporter Jon Heyman lists the Rays (along with the Cubs, Braves) as a top suitor for the dominant southpaw, and USA Today’s Nightengale reports the Rays are pursuing Skubal, as well.

Interest is one thing, but do the Rays have the capital to pull a deal off? Remember, if Skubal is actually made available, there will be several teams at least asking the cost of the 2X AL Cy Young. There’s also a report that Skubal himself may want to stay in Detroit, but the Tigers’ front office won’t impose any constraints. The next development becomes if the Tigers believe they can make the MLB playoffs. Detroit is just 3.5 games back in a CROWDED AL Wild Card picture.

Regardless, the Tarik Skubal trade rumors are the biggest storyline in MLB right now, and all eyes will be on several front offices when the All-Star break concludes and games begin again on Thursday/Friday.

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Pirates/Orioles Complete Trade

On Monday afternoon, the Baltimore Orioles acquired right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sanders was DFA’d by the Pirates last week, and immediately became a trade candidate due to his DFA limbo. He’s pitched 9.1 innings this season and allowed nine earned runs, while walking 10 batters across nine appearances.

The Pirates are receiving cash in the trade. While it’s not a needle-moving trade, it highlights teams like the Pirates and Orioles, both willing to do some roster shuffling early in the trade cycle.

As for when bigger deals may transpire? The MLB trade deadline is just under three weeks from now, so perhaps in a couple of weeks, there should be bigger movement across the league. However, MLB trade rumors will be loud and plentiful in the meantime.

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Luis Arraez’s Trade Demand

One of the top emerging trade candidates in Major League Baseball is Luis Arraez, and he’s embracing it too.

A few days ago, Arraez noted that he was open to longterm extensions (potentially after the season) with the Giants.

However, Giants’ reporters got the chance to speak with Luis Arraez ahead of his fourth MLB All-Star appearance, and Arraez noted that he would like to stay at second base if he happens to be moved.

Here is what Arraez said: “This is a business, so whatever team wants to give me the opportunity to help, it’s going to be at second base,”

“I don’t like to go back to first base; I prepared my mind, I prepared my body to only play second base. One hundred percent, I’m staying at second.”

It’s fair to note that Luis Arraez has become an elite-level defender, and that could be due to his consistent playing time at the position. It’s very interesting to see if this affects his markets and potential landing spots.

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