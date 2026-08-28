Atlanta Braves Manager Announced Robert Suarez Update During Dodgers Series

The Atlanta Braves are going for the sweep over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday evening.

As this is being typed, Atlanta leads 1-0 in the 8th inning.

During the Dodgers series, before the series finale, Braves manager Walt Weiss announced a notable update on Robert Suarez.

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Braves Receive New Robert Suarez Update

Per multiple reports, Robert Suarez is set to begin throwing bullpens next week.

A reasonable timeline for a return could be mid-September. However, Suarez will likely need a rehab assignment since it’s been so long since he pitched.

Braves reporter Grant McAuley wrote (via X.com):

“#Braves reliever Robert Suarez was throwing in the outfield prior to the game today. He appeared to be doing some bullpen work as well. Suarez was in good spirits in the clubhouse afterwards, so I’d guess it went well.”

He then added what Walt Weiss’s message was about Suarez:

“Robert Suarez was just going through some mechanical drills on the mound after his flat ground throwing, but he should throw a bullpen early next week per Walt Weiss.”

Overall, it’s a promising update on Robert Suarez. The Braves bullpen has been the best in the National League, and adding Suarez would only solidify that further.

FantasyPros.com wrote:

“Suarez was throwing in the outfield prior to Thursday’s game, as the veteran reliever is working toward returning to the Braves’ bullpen. His next step will be to begin bullpen work. Suarez has been out since mid June. Before that, he was having an excellent season for the Braves, posting a microscopic 0.56 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with four saves over 31 appearances.”

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