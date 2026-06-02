Atlanta Braves Select 17-Year MLB Pitcher’s Contract…. Again

Carlos Carrasco is back with the Atlanta Braves! Stop me if you’ve heard that one before.

This is more egregious than the Jesse Chavez DFA limbo/hoola hoop roster transaction saga over the past few years. Less than 24 hours after electing MLB free agency, Carlos Carrasco has his contract selected by the Braves once again.

SportsTalkATL.com’s Chase Irle wrote: “We may or may not see him in the upcoming series against the Blue Jays — but if we do, somebody is winning by five or more runs. Within the next week, he’ll likely be designated for assignment again to make room for a fresh arm, only to resurface a few days later. It’s an endless cycle, but there are worse veterans to have on standby when you need someone to eat innings. It’s a good thing he hasn’t found a new home.”

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Atlanta Braves Make Carlos Carrasco Announcement

The Atlanta Braves X account made the Carlos Carrasco announcement:

“The #Braves today selected RHP Carlos Carrasco to the major league roster.”

CBSSports wrote (on June 2):

“For the third time, Carrasco has found his way back to Atlanta’s big-league roster shortly after electing free agency. The 39-year-old has allowed two runs with a 4:0 K:BB over 7.1 innings in the big leagues this season and will give Atlanta’s bullpen some length.”

If you’re curious about the roster move timeline for ‘Cookie’ Carrasco, Aaron Schmidt recently outlined it:

“Apr 23: #Braves promote Carlos Carrasco Apr 29: DFA May 1: Elects FA, returns on MiLB deal May 2: Promoted to MLB May 5: DFA May 7: Elects FA May 8: Returns on MiLB deal May 21: Promoted to MLB May 29: DFA June 1: Outright to AAA June 2: Promoted to MLB”

🍪 Timeline: Apr 23: #Braves promote Carlos CarrascoApr 29: DFAMay 1: Elects FA, returns on MiLB dealMay 2: Promoted to MLBMay 5: DFAMay 7: Elects FAMay 8: Returns on MiLB deal May 21: Promoted to MLBMay 29: DFAJune 1: Outright to AAAJune 2: Promoted to MLB https://t.co/iCCtuzpmUo — Aaron Schmidt (@AaronTSchmidt) June 2, 2026

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Carlos Carrasco’s MLB Career

In the past two years, Carrasco has pitched 21 total innings with the Braves. He’s pitched in 339 total games in his career.

Carrasco holds a lifetime ERA of 4.22 in 1690+ innings over 17 MLB seasons.

He has also pitched for the Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets, Yankees, and now, the Atlanta Braves.

He is clearly serving as the ’41st’ person on the Braves’ active roster, and I’m almost starting to believe he must be the best clubhouse presence in MLB.

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