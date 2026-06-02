Red Sox 8X MLB All-Star Linked to NL West Contender in Recent Rumor

The Boston Red Sox are sure to be one of the most intriguing MLB teams as the trade deadline approaches. It’s still just over two months away, but speculative reports and rumors are swirling all over the place. Given the Red Sox record this season (25-33), it’s hard to think they won’t be making moves.

Their two biggest trade chips remain the same, Jarren Duran and Aroldis Chapman. With the reports that the San Diego Padres may be looking for more bullpen help, Chapman has emerged as a possible candidate to land out West, which would give San Diego one of the best bullpens ever.

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Will the Red Sox Trade Aroldis Chapman

Nothing right now indicates that the Red Sox wil actually trade Aroldis Chapman, but that didn’t stop FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline from naming San Diego as the ‘dream destination’ for the 8X MLB All-Star Chapman:

“As for “dream destination,” it really depends on what Chapman values at this point in his career. Does he want to pitch the ninth inning consistently and really anchor a bullpen? Or does he want to compete for a World Series and round out arguably the most dominant bullpen in modern MLB history? Chapman setting up Mason Miller, with Jason Adam (0.90 ERA), Adrian Morejon (3.90 ERA) and Bradgley Rodríguez (1.63 ERA) also pitching high-leverage spots, could make San Diego unhittable late in games.”

Yeah, that Padres bullpen is already legit. Perhaps they should focus on hitters (given their lackluster offense) instead of adding more pitching, but that’s the AJ Preller way, I guess.

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Aroldis Chapman as a MLB Closer

Look, if the Red Sox put together any sort of winning stretch in June or early July, the Chapman trade speculation changes drastically.

In 18.2 innings this season, Chapman has a 0.48 ERA with 12 saves and 25 strikeouts. Why would Boston trade this guy who is the only steady thing about the team.

In 2025, Chapman’s first season in Boston, he posted an ERA of 1.17 over 61.1 innings with 30+ saves.

Chapman has 379 career saves spread across seven different MLB organizations.

However, who knows what Craig Breslow will do at the trade deadline, especially as he starts to face pressure from the outside baseball world.

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