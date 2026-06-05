Atlanta Braves Should Consider Trade for Former World Series Champion

With the trade deadline less than two months away, the rumors and speculation are pouring in from all angles, and new potential trade candidates surface just about every day. For the Atlanta Braves, who hold the best record in MLB, a meaningful trade isn’t totally necessary, but many believe Alex Anthopoulos and company will still be aggressive at the trade deadline to some extent.

Recently, in a trade rumors piece for FanSided.com’s MLB insider Robert Murray, Texas Rangers‘ slugger Joc Pederson is named an ‘under-the-radar’ trade possibility, and Pederson is a player the Braves should consider reuniting with.

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Joc Pederson Was a Fan Favorite in Atlanta

Back in 2021, when the Atlanta Braves acquired him at the trade deadline, he immediately became a fan favorite. Pederson hit seven home runs and 8 doubles with the Braves over 64 regular-season games with Atlanta in the regular season of ’21, but his real ‘hero’ status came in the MLB playoffs when he hit numerous big home runs for Atlanta.

He’s a player the Braves should explore trading for to help bring in another DH option, and here’s why Robert Murray believes he could be a trade candidate:

“Pederson, 34, has been much better this year, hitting .252/.364/.465 with an .828 OPS, eight home runs and 23 RBI. He’s in the final year of a two-year, $37 million contract, so to facilitate a trade or even maximize a return, the Rangers may have to eat some of his contract. But he’s playoff tested, a former All-Star, and can contribute as a designated hitter or even in the outfield and at first base. If the Rangers sell, he’s a candidate to go.”

Joc Pederson is signed through 2026 on a two-year, $37 million deal, and as Murray outlines, is kinda having a resurgent season to this point.

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Atlanta Braves Trade Deadline Plan

There are still about two months to go until the MLB trade deadline, but all the reports suggest, and even Alex Anthopoulos himself said, that the Braves are welcome to make additions this summer.

Will they go for a reunion with two-time MLB All-Star Joc Pederson?

That remains unclear, but it’s plausible to think the Braves may want to bring in another outfielder/DH.

The Braves are about as complete as it gets right now, and their pitching staff has turned heads around the league, but another starter could also go a long way in helping the Braves claim the NL Pennant.

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