Chicago Cubs Announce Pete Crow-Armstrong Decision Against Giants and Robbie Ray

The Chicago Cubs released their lineup for the first game of the upcoming Giants series, which is a three-game set at Wrigley Field over the weekend.

For the Giants, it will be Robbie Ray starting game one of the series, which is set for 2:20 p.m. EST, the usual start time for day games at Wrigley Field (1:20 central time). Here are Robbie Ray’s stats this season: 3-6, 4.45 ERA, 59 SO, 62.2 IP.

Here is the Cubs lineup against the lefty:

“Cubs 6/5”:

N. Hoerner 2B

P. Crow-Armstrong CF

A. Bregman 3B

S. Suzuki RF

I. Happ LF

C. Kelly DH

M. Busch 1B

M. Amaya C

D. Swanson SS

Also, a piece of note, Edward Cabrera is back on the mound for the Cubs after being out of the starting rotation since May 20. As a part of the lineup drop, Pete Crow-Armstrong, as always, against a southpaw, is hitting second in the batting order. ‘PCA’ was the leadoff hitter for the Cubs yesterday and delivered a walk-off against the Athletics after another blunder in center field.

Manager Craig Counsell has made it a habit to lead off Nico Hoerner against southpaws and slide PCA down to the 2-hole.

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Pete Crow-Armstrong Slowly Becoming MLB’s Most Controversial Player

Pete Crow-Armstrong, who was inked to a $100+ million contract extension right as the start of the season, is becoming one of MLB’s most controversial players this season. He’s had countless ‘dangerously electric’ moments, and even if his defense is taking a slip (which Cubs fans should be upset about), PCA is starting to hit, and in baseball, that can cure all skeptics.

Per MLB.com, here is what PCA said after this Thursday night walk-off:

“For us to get that win is something we can build off,” Crow-Armstrong said. “But just kind of the reminder that this is who we are, that’s so important when times are like this.”

Considering the MLB calendar moves pretty quickly, Crow-Armstrong will have to turn the page quickly and face the Giants, who are sending one of their aces to the mound in Robbie Ray. And for the Cubs, they are still just 33-30, and on the verge of being in the cellar of the NL Central, so every game, no matter what time or what opponent, is huge for the Cubbies.

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Pete Cr0w-Armstrong This Season

As noted, despite a slow start, PCA is starting to heat up at the plate, which is necessary if the Cubs are going to win on a nightly basis.

Over 63 games played, Crow-Armstrong has a bWAR of 2.9, with a batting average of .246, nine home runs, 35 runs scored, 57 hits, and an OPS+ that has jumped to 116 over the past two weeks.

He’s undoubtedly one of the most important pieces to the Cubs lineup, and even though he’s come across as an egotistical player with energy too high for even himself to match, many players across MLB and his teammates have praised his work ethic and how he goes about his business, notably Alex Bregman.

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