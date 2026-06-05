Chicago Cubs Make Edward Cabrera Announcement Before Giants Series

The Chicago Cubs, coming off a walk-off victory on Thursday night, are set to take on the San Francisco Giants in a three-game weekend set. As always, Chicago has a Friday day game to open the series, and is likely to get two important starters back for the weekend set.

On Friday, before the Giants series, reports have surfaced that Edward Cabrera is in line to start Friday’s game, after originally being slated for Saturday’s contest.

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Edward Cabrera Good to Go on Friday

Edward Cabrera has been out for a couple of weeks, and with the Cubs recent rotation struggles, adding Cabrera back to the rotation is a welcome sign.

CBS Sports RotoWire recently hit the development of Edward Cabrera’s return:

“Cabrera is eligible to come off the injured list Friday and was initially expected to start Saturday afternoon’s game against San Francisco. However, it appears the Cubs are pushing him up a day and moving Ben Brown back to Saturday to give him six days rest. Cabrera developed a blister after allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts across three innings May 20 against the Brewers.”

The Chicago Cubs have had a rough past couple of weeks, and although playing better of late, they have dropped into fourth place in the very competitive NL Central.

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Edward Cabrera for the Cubs This Season

Edward Cabrera joined the Cubs this offseason via a trade with the Miami Marlins.

The lanky right-hander with a lot of movement on his fastball and slider has provided a much-needed element to the Cubs rotation.

Over 54 innings this season, Cabrera has an ERA of 4.oo with 47 strikeouts.

For his career, his pitching record is 28-31 with a 4.06 ERA in 97 starts.

The hope for the Cubs is that Cabrera’s rejoining the rotation will provide some assurance and stability within the group, and Matthew Boyd is also back with the team.

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