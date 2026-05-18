Atlanta Braves Should Consider Trading for Cardinals’ Southpaw Reliever

The Atlanta Braves don’t have many flaws this season. If anything, they could afford to add perhaps another corner outfielder and another bullpen arm. While it might still be early to think about blockbuster MLB trades, one name who is starting to gain a lot of traction is St. Louis Cardinals reliever, JoJo Romero.

JoJo Romero was a top trade candidate in the offseason, but Chaim Bloom decided to hold onto him for now. With the MLB trade deadline on the horizon, it’s time to revisit that trade speculation.

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Should the Braves Consider Trading for JoJo Romero?

Yes! The Braves should consider trading for JoJo Romero because they could use another leverage left-handed reliever to pair with Dylan Lee. Aside from Lee, Atlanta has two dominant righties in Raisel Iglesias and Robert Suarez. The Braves bullpen has been a revelation this season, but with new aspirations like advancing to the World Series, expect Atlanta to be buyers at the 2026 MLB trade deadline.

FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline recently named JoJo Romero as a player that the Cardinals could trade:

“JoJo Romero was brilliant last season, with a 2.07 ERA that placed him among the top relievers in MLB. That’s why the Cardinals’ decision to not trade him — to not sell high — over the winter came as such a surprise. Romero is off to a decent start in 2026, but his ERA has already inflated to 3.22 across 22.1 innings. Moreover, his expected ERA of 4.49 ERA points to further regression on the horizon.”

It’s possible the Cardinals could be wasting time in terms of trading Romero, but that presents a great opportunity to the Braves to acquire him for a lower price.

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JoJo Romero as an MLB Reliever

JoJo Romero is a seven-year MLB veteran pitcher who has pitched for the Phillies and Cardinals in his career.

He’s signed on a one-year, $4.6 million deal through 2026, but is set to hit free agency this offseason, which means he could be a rental addition for Atlanta.

Over 215 career innings, Romero holds a 3.52 ERA. As Kline outlines, he’s fresh off his best season as a pro in 2025, where he held a 2.07 ERA in 65 appearances.

After struggling with the Phillies in the first few years of his career, Romero has found himself with the Cardinals. In 193.1 innings with St. Louis, Romero has a 3.03 ERA.

Romero is a trade target the Braves should acquire, and keep an eye out for the Braves in the summer, as they will steadily be linked to many top trade candidates.

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