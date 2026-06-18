Atlanta Braves Sign Former Twins Minor League Pitcher

The Atlanta Braves were supposed to play on Thursday, but instead, the weather had other plans. Atlanta’s game against the San Francisco Giants has been suspended with a makeup date scheduled in late August.

Braves’ X account wrote:

“Tonight’s game against the San Francisco Giants has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather. This game will now be played on Monday, August 31st at 6:05 PM ET.

All tickets from tonight’s postponed game will be valid for the rescheduled game on August 31.”

So the Braves pretty much had the day off on Thursday, but will open up a weekend series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday (at Truist Park). One signing that has slipped through the cracks today in MLB is the Atlanta Braves reaching a minor league agreement with Jarret Whorf, a pitcher formerly in the Minnesota Twins organization. This transaction was logged on MLB.com.

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Braves Sign Former Twins Minor League Pitcher

#Braves @GoEmperors wrote (on 6/17): “The Atlantatoday signed free agent RHP Jarret Whorff to a Minor League contract and assigned him to High-A Rome. Additionally, RHP Elison Joseph has been placed on Rome’s 7-Day Injured List.”

https://twitter.com/GoEmperors/status/2067727930969428282

Jarret Whorf is a 27-year-old pitcher out of Louisiana Tech with a good amount of minor league experience, especially at the AA and AAA levels.

Whorf has spent the past two seasons with AA Wichita.

In 2026, he holds a ugly 11.28 ERA this year over 26+ innings with eight homers allowed and 22 strikeouts. However, in 2025, his numbers were way better in AA, posting a 2.28 ERA across 27 innings.

He’s pitched 46.2 innings in AAA over his four-year minor league career, and he holds a 7.33 ERA. He’s been assigned to High-A Rome Emperors with Atlanta.

According to his lifetime ledger of minor league stats, Whorf shouldn’t stay at High-A for long, and could be reassigned as early as this weekend.

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Atlanta Braves Recent Roster Moves

The Atlanta Braves have been busy during the recent roster move circuit, which is always spinning.

On 6/17, the Braves selected the contracts of Carlos Carrasco and Jair Camargo. Camargo was optioned on Thursday, marking a very short stint with the Braves. Carrasco is still hanging around, but he’s subject to being DFA’d any given day.

Hunter Stratton was designated for assignment as well, and Anthony Molina was optioned to Triple-A.

Perhaps the biggest piece of the roster moves on Wednesday was Spencer Strider being transferred to the 60-day Injured List.

Other Braves news and notes: Ronald Acuña Jr. remains out, and isn’t close to returning, according to manager Walt Weiss, and Michael Harris II back injury updates are starting to surface, but an IL stint isn’t expected.

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