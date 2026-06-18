Cardinals Let Go of 3-Year MLB Pitcher Before Royals Series

The St. Louis Cardinals (40-32, 2nd in NL Central) are currently taking on the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals have been one of the biggest surprises in MLB this season on the side of ‘winning more than they were supposed to’.

Thursday starts a new series for both the Royals and Cardinals, and it’s a weird three-game weekend set in which no game will be played on Saturday. Before the Royals game, the Cardinals announced they are letting go of a three-year MLB pitcher.

More MLB on Heavy: Giants Announce Roster Decision on 5-Year MLB Player During Braves Series

Cardinals Demote Pitcher Chris Roycroft

Max Rajcic was called up earlier today, and the Cardinals announced the corresponding move for that promotion is designating Chris Roycroft for assignment.

Here is the announcement for Max Rajcic’s call-up, as well.

Chris Roycroft is a 3-year MLB pitcher who has spent his career with just the St. Louis Cardinals.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Should Consider Trade for Former No.1 Draft Pick As Anthony Volpe Replacement

Chris Roycroft’s MLB Career

Chris Roycroft has pitched 5.1 innings for the Cardinals this season. In those 5+ frames, he’s given up nine earned runs, which made him the obvious candidate for being demoted when the Rajcic call was made.

Over his three-year career, Roycroft holds an ERA 6.41 over 60 innings pitched.

He’s purely been used as a reliever, and in time he’s received MLB opportunities to pitch with the Cards; it hasn’t been pretty.

It’s unclear if the Cardinals would want to recall him again if he’s just going to struggle. He stands out as a possible release candidate or potentially being traded in a minor transaction.

Looking at the Cardinals Right Now

The St. Louis Cardinals are probably better on paper without Chris Roycroft in the bullpen anyway.

Looking at the Cardinals right now, they are 6-4 in their last 10 games, and open up a new series against the Royals (on the road). St. Louis is 19-15 in road games this season, and the Cardinals are just 5.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for 1st place in the Central.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Transaction on Recently Selected Player in Unique Scenario