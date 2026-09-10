Atlanta Braves Announce Starting Pitchers for Criticial Phillies Series

The Atlanta Braves have a huge series this weekend against the Philadelphia Phillies.

It has massive division implications, and while the Braves wrap up their series against the Rays on Thursday, their probable starters for the Phillies series have been revealed.

Atlanta’s division lead is currently three games, but that is subject to change before Friday, when the Phillies series begins.

The Braves are the beneficiaries of being home for the biggest series of the year to this point, and Atlanta has already set up its rotation to be at its best for the crucial three-game set.

Let’s get into the details of the Braves’ starting rotation plans this weekend.

*Note: The Braves and Phillies just played last weekend (Labor Day), with the teams splitting a four-game set.

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Atlanta Braves Probable Starters Announced for Phillies Series

Per MLB.com and team reports, here are the probable starters for the Atlanta Braves during the Phillies series.

These are, of course, subject to change:

Friday, September 11: Aaron Nola ( 6 – 10 , 4.76 ERA , 162 SO) vs. Chris Sale (1 4 – 9 , 2.10 ERA , 184 SO)

Saturday, September 12: Jesus Luzardo ( 14 – 5 , 2.87 ERA , 221 SO) vs. Tyler Mahle ( 5 – 10 , 4.05 ERA , 124 SO)

Sunday, September 13: Andrew Painter ( 3 – 9 , 5.71 ERA , 97 SO) vs. Grant Holmes ( 9 – 5 , 3.46 ERA , 110 SO)

Taking a quick look at Saturday’s pitching matchup, Jesus Luzardo last pitched on Labor Day and threw a complete-game shutout against Atlanta, so it will be interesting to see how the Braves fare against him, seeing him for a second time within a week’s span.

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