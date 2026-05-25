Atlanta Braves Still Owes $73 Million Former All-Star Player A Lot of Money

Before the 2023 MLB season, the Atlanta Braves went on a wave of spending and extended their core players to lucrative contracts. Some have worked out (most notably Matt Olson and Michael Harris II).

It was a clear effort by Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos to keep a core together, and again, for the most part, it’s worked out. Harris II could be an MLB All-Star this season, and Matt Olson could be an NL MVP candidate. However, not every contract extension has worked out, and another player who was extended in 2023 was catcher Sean Murphy. Murphy signed a six-year, $73 million contract before the 2023 season.

The early returns of signing Sean Murphy were good. He was named to the 2023 MLB All-Star team and hit 20+ home runs that season. Ever since that 2023 season, however, Sean Murphy has seen a pretty steep decline in offensive production, and injuries have started to catch up to the 31 y/o backstop. The Sean Murphy contract could also be affecting Drake Baldwin’s extension talks.

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Sean Murphy Still Owed Approximately $45 Million

Braves fans, when you’re wondering why the Drake Baldwin contract extension talks haven’t really gone anywhere, remember that Sean Murphy is still owed around $45 million.

According to Spotrac, Murphy’s AAV for the remaining years on his deal (2026, 2027, and 2028) is around $12 million, plus other incentives, making the base salary of 2026, 27, and 28 around $15 million per season.

There’s a club option for 2029, but at this point, barring a couple of very productive seasons, the Braves are unlikely to pick up that option.

Sean Murphy is currently on the Injured List and is expected to miss eight weeks this season. This season, Murphy has played in just four games, and he has one hit in 14 at-bats. That’s good for a .071 average with a .143 OPS.

Look, it’s a small sample size, but the trend for Sean Murphy of playing less than 100 games and hitting under .200 is likely going to continue for a third consecutive season. He showed some pop in 2025 (16 home runs in 94 games), but despite that power display, Murphy’s OPS was right around league-average.

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What Should the Braves Do with Sean Murphy?

The Atlanta Braves front office is probably well aware that they are at a major crossroads with Sean Murphy.

There are a few different routes Atlanta could go with Murphy. First, trying to trade him, although it would be very difficult to find a trade partner, given his injuries and lack of offensive production this season.

Second, Atlanta could release Murphy if things really get rough, but that also seems far-fetched because they’ve committed so much money to the former All-Star backstop. Third, Murphy, upon his return, either finds a new spot on the field or is just used primarily as a backup catcher to Drake Baldwin when Baldwin needs a day off.

The Braves could consider using Sean Murphy in the DH spot, but even that doesn’t make sense because you don’t want to have an auto-out in your order at the designated hitter spot.

Braves fans, what would you do with Sean Murphy?

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