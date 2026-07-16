Texas Rangers Release 8-Year MLB Player Before Braves Series

The Texas Rangers, for the time being, are enjoying their place as the first-place team in the American League West. Once the All-Star break *breaks up*, the Rangers will face the Atlanta Braves (on the road) in a three-game series.

However, just because it’s the All-Star break does not stop roster transactions from happening, and before the Rangers open up that series with the Braves, they have granted a release to a notable 8-year MLB player.

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Texas Rangers Grant Release to Austin Voth

Per multiple reports, the Texas Rangers have granted swingman pitcher Austin Voth his release from the organization.

Voth, 34, has not pitched with the Rangers this season, but he has appeared with both the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins this season.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (on July 15):

“It seems Voth requested the release after making just one start for Triple-A Round Rock. Speculatively, that could indicate he has received interest from a club in a foreign league. Voth spent the 2025 season pitching in Japan with the Chiba Lotte Marines, for whom he posted a 3.96 ERA across 125 innings.”

Over 10 total innings pitched this season, Voth has an ERA of 9.90 (11 total earned runs surrendered). He’s now eligible to sign with any MLB team of his choosing (or, really, any MLB team that will accept his services). He gave up three home runs across those 10 MLB innings this season, and also struck out just three batters. Not a great ratio there.

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Austin Voth’s MLB Career

Austin Voth has pitched in parts of eight MLB seasons.

He holds a career pitching record of 17-20 across 370.1 total innings with an ERA of 4.84.

He’s pitched for the Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Blue Jays, and Minnesota Twins.

As noted, he can now sign with any MLB team, and it will be interesting to see if he gets another shot with an organization on a minor league deal.

In his last full body of work (2024 with the Mariners), Austin Voth posted an ERA of 3.69 across 69 relief appearances.

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