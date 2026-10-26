Atlanta Braves Trade Pitch Lands Royals’ $51 Million All-Star Pitcher

The Atlanta Braves have a big offseason ahead.

Looking at some potential trade candidates, Kansas City Royals starter Michael Wacha could go a long way in helping the Braves solve some of their rotation issues in 2026.

That’s not saying the Braves necessarily experienced poor starting pitching; in fact, the opposite is the case. You could argue that Atlanta’s pitching staff was the reason they won the NL East.

However, with that being said, the Braves could use a strong No. 2 starter behind Chris Sale, and a starter who is durable, productive, and can provide 25+ starts to the staff.

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Looking at Michael Wacha as a Trade Candidate

Royals’ All-Star starter Michael Wacha stands out as a perfect trade candidate for the Atlanta Braves.

While it might take a lot of prospect capital, and potentially some MLB arms like AJ Smith- Shawver or JR Ritchie, Atlanta’s Alex Anthopoulos should make a call on the Royals 35 y/o starter.

In 2026, Wacha made 32 starts and pitched 200.2 innings.

If a pitcher can log 200 innings in a season, there’s a great chance that their ERA is solid, which Wacha’s was at 3.32.

He’s tied to a three-year, $51 million contract, but earned an All-Star berth in ’26, and also finished the season with a 4.0+ pWAR.

Brian Sparks of ONSI.com wrote (about Wacha’s trade speculation):

“One Kansas City Royals player who has been viewed as a serious trade candidate since this year’s trade deadline is starting pitcher Michael Wacha. He was considered one of, if not the biggest, trade chips for Kansas City ahead of the deadline. The Royals ultimately decided not to trade Wacha, viewing him as a core piece of Kansas City’s rotation and a key leader in the clubhouse. The right-hander’s production did not slow down after the trade deadline.”

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