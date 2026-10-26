Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted to Part Ways with $66 Million All-Star Player Amid Trade Rumors

Following the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ ugly exit from the MLB playoffs earlier this month, the offseason is now for the Dodgers.

There have been immediate rumors that the Dodgers could look to trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk recently did a profile about Hernandez being a potential trade candidate:

“While the Dodgers would surely prefer more than a 110 wRC+ from a player making Hernandez’s salary, that’s still a decent level of production for a player entering his age-34 season. So, why exactly is Hernandez a trade candidate, and perhaps the L.A. regular most likely to be playing elsewhere in 2027? The easy answer: Josue De Paula. The star prospect made his MLB debut this season and showed some glimpses of his potential by posting a 1.081 OPS in his first 41 plate appearances, and he walked twice in three pinch-hit PA during the postseason.”

The idea behind Teoscar Hernandez being a trade candidate is no slight to him as a player; Hernandez has provided countless moments with the Dodgers and is an obvious fan favorite.

However, Teoscar just turned 34, and LA may need to embrace the youth movement with one of the oldest rosters in MLB. Teo will play in 2027 in the last year of a three-year, $66 million contract.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Suspended Player Owed $15 Million in 2027

Dodgers Predicted to Part Ways with Teoscar Hernandez….

In a recent piece for FanSided.com, MLB writer Christopher Kline predicts that Teoscar Hernandez will not survive the offseason with the Dodgers:

“The stars are aligned for a Hernández trade this offseason. He’s due $23.1 million in 2027, the final guaranteed year on his current contract (he has a $6.5 million buyout for 2028). The Dodgers also need to clear space for top prospect Josue De Paula, who shined down the stretch. L.A.’s decision to ride with Hernández over De Paula in the playoffs drew ample criticism. Other flashy prospects, like James Tibbs III, Mike Sirota and Eduardo Quintero, will also be gunning for outfield reps in 2027.”

In 2026, Teoscar batted .267 over 125 games with 16 home runs and an OPS+ of 108.

In 2025, his OPS+ was 103 over 134 games. It’s also important to note that Teoscar does not play good outfield defense, and he profiles as more of a DH than a corner outfielder.

Perhaps another MLB club with a bigger need for a right-handed power hitter may be willing to shell out for the remaining cash on Hernandez’s contract for a solid power bat.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Will Pay 36-Year-Old Player $25 Million Next Season