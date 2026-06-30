New York Mets Predicted to Cut Ties with David Stearns

The New York Mets have had a disastrous start to the 2026 season, and as we reach the halfway point of the campaign, it’s looking unlikely that the Mets will advance to the MLB playoffs, which means this season should be looked at as a big failure.
David Stearns and company completely revamped this Mets roster before the season, and it’s brought nothing but hardships, injuries, and poor performance. Now, David Stearns could be in hot water after Carlos Mendoza was recently fired.
The Mets ownership group backed David Stearns around early to mid-May, but the same was said about Mendoza and his job security, and now he’s out the door.
A recent piece for Bleacher Report, filled with hot takes for the second half of the season, included a bold prediction about David Stearns.
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Mets Predicted to Get Rid of David Stearns Before Season’s End
Bleacher Report.com’s Zachary D. Rymer curated 10 bold predictions for the rest of the season, and they include a bleak outlook for David Stearns, as Rymer names Stearns (along with Craig Breslow) as executives who will not make it through the 2026 season:
“Or, how about this: Both of these guys are bad at their jobs and deserve to suffer the consequences. Stearns was meant to be for the Mets what Andrew Friedman has been for the Dodgers, but neither the math nor the optics are keeping up the illusion. The Mets have more losses than all but three teams over the last 365 days, and the roster Stearns built for 2026 felt like a bad idea even before the crud hit the fan.”
So, where did things go wrong? How about a 12+ game losing streak in April? Or how about two major offensive additions (Jorge Polanco, Luis Robert Jr.) barely touching the field. Then there’s Marcus Semien, who has underperformed drastically after being traded.
New York got rid of the likes of Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso, and Jeff McNeil this offseason in favor of this new cast of characters, but things just haven’t worked out. On top of several poor signings and trades, this Mets team just doesn’t seem to be on the same page (about anything).
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What’s Next for David Stearns/Mets?
Will David Stearns actually get fired? Well, it’s a bold prediction for a reason, but unless the Mets show signs of life in the back half of the season, Stearns job could very well be in jeopardy, and this upcoming MLB trade deadline is also very important for his job status.
At this point, nobody on the Mets roster (except Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor) should be safe from trade discussions, and the next month or so will be a big determinant in what the future of the New York Mets is.
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