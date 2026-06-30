New York Mets Predicted to Cut Ties with David Stearns

The New York Mets have had a disastrous start to the 2026 season, and as we reach the halfway point of the campaign, it’s looking unlikely that the Mets will advance to the MLB playoffs, which means this season should be looked at as a big failure.

David Stearns and company completely revamped this Mets roster before the season, and it’s brought nothing but hardships, injuries, and poor performance. Now, David Stearns could be in hot water after Carlos Mendoza was recently fired.

The Mets ownership group backed David Stearns around early to mid-May, but the same was said about Mendoza and his job security, and now he’s out the door.

A recent piece for Bleacher Report, filled with hot takes for the second half of the season, included a bold prediction about David Stearns.

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Mets Predicted to Get Rid of David Stearns Before Season’s End

Bleacher Report.com’s Zachary D. Rymer curated 10 bold predictions for the rest of the season, and they include a bleak outlook for David Stearns, as Rymer names Stearns (along with Craig Breslow) as executives who will not make it through the 2026 season: