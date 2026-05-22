Braves-Twins Trade Idea Lands $100 MIllion Outfielder for Grant Holmes, Owen Murphy in MLB Mock

The Atlanta Braves have been the best team in baseball this season, which is leading to returning expectations, like making noise in October this season. Atlanta is starting to emerge as a landing spot for several high-profile MLB players that may be on the trade block come July and August.

Recently, Byron Buxton was floated as a trade candidate by ESPN’s Buster Olney, and the Braves are being seen as an early trade destination for the Minnesota Twins‘ All-Star outfielder.

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Braves Trade Prediction Lands Byron Buxton in ‘Blockbuster’ Deal

SportsTalkATL.com’s Chase Irle recently proposed Byron Buxton as an ‘early Braves trade candidate’:

“Atlanta reportedly pursued Buxton at last year’s trade deadline, but he had no interest in waiving his no-trade clause. He appeared more open to the idea this offseason, however, and with the Twins struggling again, those conversations could pick up once more. Buxton is making $15 million this season and $15 million in each of the next two seasons, making him one of the most affordable superstars in the sport. The only knock on him throughout his career has been injuries. He’s played in over 100 games just three times in eleven seasons, though two of those instances have come over the past two years.”

Irle also cites that the Atlanta Braves are a team that could ease a lot of pressure off Buxton. With some uncertainty around Ronald Acuña Jr., it wouldn’t hurt the Braves to add some outfield depth.

In a piggyback off Irle’s speculation, the Braves could consider trading away Owen Murphy, Lucas Braun, and Grant Holmes in a potential deal to land Buxton. It’s a three-player package consisting of one MLB-ready pitcher (Holmes), and a potential second with Owen Murphy playing so well in the minors.

Look, the Braves have shown no signs of desperately needing anything at the MLB trade deadline, but meaningful trades are what take teams from contenders to true threats at potential Pennant victors.

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Byron Buxton’s 2026 Season

Everybody knows about the immense amounts of talent Byron Buxton has when he’s on the field, and he’s showing that again in 2026.

The Twins have fallen off a cliff since a relatively solid start, and after their fire sale last season, there’s no reason to believe more players won’t be on the move later this summer.

Buxton is hitting .260 this season with 15 home runs, 46 hits, a bWAR of 1.7, and an OPS+ of 146 in 177 at-bats. Think about adding that monster level of production to an already stacked Braves lineup.

Will Byron Buxton actually get traded? More reports need to surface to really uncover that truth, but the speculation game is on with just over two months until the MLB trade deadline.

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