Atlanta Braves Urged to Acquire Former New York Yankees All-Star Pitcher

The Atlanta Braves have a big offseason ahead, and among the areas of need they will likely address, starting pitching feels like one of them.

While Atlanta isn’t known to be huge spenders in free agency on MLB’s biggest names, the Braves seem to always find a value player or two each season who adds a lot of production to the roster.

Recently, the Braves were urged to sign former Yankees All-Star pitcher Nestor Cortes via free agency as one of those ‘bargain bin’ players.

HouseThatHankBuilt.com’s Mitchell Barbee wrote (about the idea of signing ‘Nasty Nestor’):

“It’s been a while since Nestor Cortes threw a major league inning. After struggling in eight MLB appearances in 2025 and spending more of the season on the injured list, Cortes missed the entire 2026 season, and only appeared in three minor league games in the Phillies organization. Cortes fits the Pérez mold quite well, as a soft-tossing lefty with prior success in his career, but a recent downturn in his career. The soon-to-be 32-year-old could make a great buy-low reclamation project for Jeremy Hefner and the Braves.”

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Should the Braves Sign Nestor Cortes??

While it sounds like a solid idea on paper, the Braves should think about pumping the brakes on signing a player like Nestor Cortes.

Once an All-Star starter in 2022, Cortes has had some trouble being productive in MLB since.

In 2025, he posted an ERA of 6.29 across 34 IP with 29 strikeouts.

He did not pitch in MLB in 2026, likely due to injury/underperformance concerns.

Nestor Cortes is now 31 years old, and if he’s having trouble finding an organization now, his future is certainly very hazy in professional baseball.

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Nestor Cortes Was a Solid Pitcher for the New York Yankees

Before the 2025 season, Nestor Cortes had actually been a solid pitcher for the Yankees.

He played five seasons in New York, and over 126 appearances (555.2 IP), Cortes logged an ERA of 3.61 with 560 strikeouts.

The All-Star campaign in 2022 saw Cortes log an ERA of 2.44 over 28 starts.

For his entire MLB career, Cortes has an ERA of 3.94 in just over 600 innings pitched.

So, Braves fans, would you welcome Nestor Cortes as a value-add this offseason? Why or why not??

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