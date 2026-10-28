Atlanta Braves ‘Wild’ Trade Pitch Dumps Ronald Acuña Jr. for $330 Million MVP

In a bit of a shocking offseason development, Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has found himself as the subject of a handful of trade rumors.

With a contract decision looming, and Braves fans potentially being fed up with his on-field underperformance and antics, perhaps Atlanta’s front office will look to move on this offseason.

Recently, a ‘wild’ trade prediction emerged across MLB’s rumor mill, which would send Acuña Jr. to the Philadelphia Phillies in a player-swap deal for Bryce Harper….

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Urged to Make Major Signing of Former Blue Jays All-Star Pitcher

Bleacher Report Proposes Wild Ronald Acuña Jr-Bryce Harper Player-Swap Trade…

In a series of ‘wild’ MLB trade pitches, perhaps the craziest one that Zachary D. Rymer could think of was a player-swap deal between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies involving both teams’ franchise-level players.

Rymer wrote about the idea and why it’s maybe not as far-fetched as you’d think:

“Are You Out of Your Mind?!”