Recent New York Yankees-Tarik Skubal Rumor Spells Bad News for Dodgers

In a recent rumor piece for FanSided.com, MLB writer John Perotto suggests that the New York Yankees should sign Tarik Skubal to help their chances of advancing to the World Series.

He wrote:

“The Yankees haven’t generated much buzz about being a potential suitor for the two-time Cy Young Award winner, especially after leading MLB in ERA during the regular season. However, left-hander Carlois Rodon and righty Gerrit Cole are starting to show their age, and Max Fried is hardly durable himself. Skubal is a better fit than it appears on the surface, and would allow the team to dangle young arms like Will Warren, Ryan Weathers, Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange as trade bait.”

The increasing number of teams being urged to sign Tarik Skubal should spell bad news for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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It Will Be Hard for Dodgers to Retain Tarik Skubal

Regardless if the New York Yankees are actually serious about signing Tarik Skubal, the fact that the sheer number of teams continues to grow that are ‘reportedly’ interested in signing Skubal should worry Los Angeles, and it will be very hard for the Dodgers to retain him.

Skubal’s contract projection is north of $350 million, and everything suggests that he wil earn the largest contract ever handed out to a pitcher in MLB history.

The Yankees surely have the cash to afford that, but other suitors include the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, and even the Detroit Tigers.

The Dodgers are undoubtedly a part of that group as well, but the growing number of suitors starts to put pressure on their front office.

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Taking a Quick Look at Tarik Skubal in 2026

You don’t have to look very far to realize why Tarik Skubal is such a highly sought-after free agent in MLB.

In 2026, he made 26 starts with both the Dodgers and the Detroit Tigers. He posted an ERA of 2.72 across 158.2 IP, with a pitching record of 12-7, a pWAR of 4.6, and 186 strikeouts. Skubal also walked just 27 batters in 2026 and logged a FIP of 2.51, which suggests he was even better than his ERA of 2.72.

With the Dodgers, Skubal boasted an ERA of 2.61 over 10 starts from August to the end of the regular season, so there isn’t anything that suggests he’s not still in his prime.

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