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Atlanta Braves Urged to Make Ha-Seong Kim Change During MLB Playoffs

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National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 06: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves throws to first base during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have endured issues at shortstop all season, and it’s no surprise that those challenges have persisted into the MLB playoffs.

Ha-Seong Kim has made a few starts at shortstop, but it could be time for a change, and recently FanSided.com’s Chris Landers is urging the Braves manager to make a Ha-Seong Kim change, which feels very obvious at this juncture.

Landers argues that Kim should be tied to the bench for the remainder of the MLB playoffs/NLDS series against the Los Angeles Dodgers:

“This one feels much easier. Of course, Atlanta doesn’t have any particularly compelling alternatives at shortstop — it’s been one of the themes of this season, really — but at this point, anything is better than another Kim start. The offense has bad enough, but now his defense has become a liability, as he booted a ground ball in the first inning of Game 3.”

That would force manager Walt Weiss to go with Mauricio Dubon at short, which would create a ripple effect in the outfield. There are no easy decisions in the MLB playoffs.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Face Major Tyler Mahle Decision After MLB Playoffs

What Should the Braves Do with Ha-Seong Kim?

Ha-Seong Kim
GettyAtlanta Braves announce Ha-Seong Kim news before Game 3 of NLDS vs the Los Angeles Dodgers

Atlanta Braves fans, let me know what you would do with Ha-Seong Kim right now??

Kim has seen an influx of playing time since the start of September, but the offensive production still isn’t there.

In his last 23 at-bats, Ha-Seong Kim has just one hit, and just a handful of runs scored.

It’s been a tough enough season for Kim, which has been well documented, but the October struggles have to be even more frustrating for Braves fans. Kim does not have a hit in the MLB playoffs, and has only reached base a handful of times.

More MLB on Heavy: Ex-New York Mets All-Star Thriving in MLB Playoffs with New Team

Looking at the Atlanta Braves Right Now….

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates in the dugout after scoring off a ground ball by Mauricio Dubón #14 (not pictured) during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are on the brink of elimination from the MLB playoffs.

Atlanta must win its Game Four contest against the Dodgers on Wednesday evening to stay alive.

It will be interesting to see if manager Walt Weiss makes any changes to the lineup for the elimination game, because it feels like Atlanta could use some sort of shake-up, or change to the regular fold.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Urged to Make Ha-Seong Kim Change During MLB Playoffs

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