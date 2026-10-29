Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Retired from MLB with $24+ Million in Earnings

“After 18 seasons, nine teams and 10 trades, right-hander Jesse Chavez is ready to hang up the spikes. Chavez, 41, announced his retirement on Thursday during an appearance on the “Foul Territory” show. The announcement comes a week after he was designated for assignment for a third time this season by the Braves, the team for which he’s pitched the most during his career.”

Over 18 seasons played in MLB, per Spotrac.com, Jesse Chavez earned $24.7 million.

As Foster relays, Chavez pitched for the Braves the most in his MLB career (parts of six seasons, 229.1 total innings).

With the Braves, over those 229+ innings, Chavez logged a 3.30 ERA with 228 strikeouts and an ERA+ of 127. Used mainly as a long/mop-up reliever throughout most of his career, Chavez received leverage opportunities in Atlanta and actually fared pretty well in those chances, which is what made him become such a fan favorite with the organization.

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Jesse Chavez’s MLB Career

For his entire career, Chavez boasted a lifetime ERA of 4.27 over 657 games pitched (1142 IP).

The most cash that Jesse Chavez earned in a single season (base salary) was $6.5 million with the Los Angeles Angels.

It’s a testament to his place in the game of baseball that allowed him to last so long.

He made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2008 and had his first stint with the Braves in 2010.

Chavez then joined the organization again in 2021 for the team’s World Series run. He held an ERA of 2.14 over 33+ innings during that campaign for the Braves, and then spent the last four seasons of his career in Atlanta.

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