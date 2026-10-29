Braves-Blue Jays Trade Pitch Sends Ronald Acuña Jr. to Toronto for 3 Players

There have been some early offseason rumblings that the Atlanta Braves may be looking to dump star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

While there are purely speculative rumors right now, you could make a real argument that the Braves have a real reason to dump Acuña Jr. in order to fetch a strong return for his services.

Among the offseason ‘checklist’ of items for the Atlanta Braves is a middle infielder.

In a recent trade pitch, the Braves could send Acuña Jr. to the Toronto Blue Jays in return for 3 players.

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Should the Braves Trade Ronald Acuña Jr. to the Blue Jays?

Per FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline, one trade that the MLB writer believes the Blue Jays should make this offseason is one for Ronald Acuña Jr.

In his trade pitch, the Blue Jays would acquire Ronald Acuña Jr. in exchange for SS Andres Gimenez and prospects Nolan Perry and John King. King and Perry are two high-end pitching prospects in the Blue Jays’ farm system, and Gimenez could help patch the Braves’ issue up the middle of the infield.

If, and major IF, the Braves were to trade Ronald Acuña Jr., there would likely be several different suitors across MLB. Among the many things that the Blue Jays may look to address this offseason, outfield help in the power department might be one of them, and for that reason, Acuña Jr. would be a good fit.

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Why the Braves May Trade Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is set for MLB free agency in a couple of seasons, and at this juncture, it feels unlikely that the Braves organization will bring him back.

If that’s the case, it would make sense to move off what’s left on his contract now.

Also, Acuña Jr. endured a pretty lackluster postseason at the plate for Atlanta this October, which has some fans calling for his job, and it could have also caused a rift between Acuña Jr. and the Braves.

When healthy, RAJ is still one of MLB’s most exciting players, but his stardom in Atlanta may be starting to subside.

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