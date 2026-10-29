Atlanta Braves Traded 2026 World Series MVP to Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers won the 2026 World Series, marking their first-ever Fall Classic title.

Following Game Five on Wednesday evening, it was revealed that William Contreras had been named World Series MVP for the Brew Crew.

Well, relating to the Atlanta Braves, several years ago, Atlanta traded Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Let’s quickly revisit that trade and its implications in MLB since, especially with the Brewers organization.

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Atlanta Braves Traded William Contreras to Brewers

In what would turn out to be a pretty bad trade for Atlanta, the Braves actually dealt Contreras to the Brewers before the 2023 season.

Contreras was named an All-Star with the Braves in 2022 and helped Atlanta capture a World Series in 2021.

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy wrote (on December 22, 2022):

“The Brewers upgraded their catching situation on Monday and, maybe, made some of their fans feel a little bit better about the Josh Hader trade. In a three-team trade between Oakland, Atlanta and Milwaukee, the Crew managed to flip one of the prospects they picked up from the Padres for Hader — speedy, slap-hitting outfielder Esteury Ruiz — for an All-Star catcher with five years of contractual control in William Contreras, plus two relief pitchers — one of the Major League variety and one a Minor Leaguer.”