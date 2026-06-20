Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Brewers Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park.

Most recently, the Braves won the first game of the series 3-2.

Ha-Seong Kim did not appear in the series opener.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision

Ahead of the second game of the series, the Atlanta Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 6/20 M. Dubón CF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B E. White LF J. Bart C M. Yastrzemski RF J. Mateo SS C. Sale SP”

Ha-Seong Kim is once again absent from the team’s lineup. Kim has struggled heavily this season.

Regarding his struggles, Mark Bowman posted on X: “Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .086 (5-for-58) with no XBHs and a 25% K rate through the first five innings of his 18th game. He’d become just the 17th Braves position player to hit below .100 through 18 games. Sandy Leon recently became the 16th. Most recent before this year:

2023 Marcell Ozuna .085 (5-for-59)

2007 Ryan Langherhans .053 (2-for-38)

1992 Lonnie Smith .094 (3-for-32)”

Kim has appeared in only 19 games for the Braves this season, and has not appeared in the starting lineup of any of the teams past three games.

This offseason, the Braves signed Kim to a one-year, $20 million contract. Meanwhile, Jorge Mateo, who signed a one-year, $1 million contract, continues to be the primary shortstop for the Braves.

Braves Right Now

After the win on Friday, the Braves improved to 47-27 on the season as they remain in first place of the National League East. The Braves have gone 4-6 over the last 10 games.

Left-hander Chris Sale will make his 14th start of the season. The former Cy Young winner enters Saturday’s contest with a 8-5 record and a 2.30 ERA across 78.1 innings.

Brewers Right Now

Despite the loss on Friday, the Brewers remain in first place of the National League Central, with a 5.5 game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals. They have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Left-hander Kyle Harrison is expected to make his 14th start of the season. The Brewers pitcher is in the middle of a breakout campaign as he enters Saturday’s game with an 8-1 record and a 2.47 ERA across 65.2 innings.