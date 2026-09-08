Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Move Before Huge Rays Series

The Atlanta Braves will be opening a huge three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving the team a chance to make a statement.
Tampa Bay is one of the best teams in the American League, and if the Braves can take them down, it would give them more confidence for the postseason. Atlanta is one of the better teams in the National League, holding a slim four-game lead in the NL East.
The Braves enter this series after splitting a four-game matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, the team right behind them in the standings. Atlanta was able to hold their lead in the division, at least for now.
Atlanta and Philadelphia will play a huge three-game series this weekend, giving more thought to how the division could play out. But for now, the Braves are focused on the Rays, hoping to put together a strong showing.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision Announced
Ahead of the series opener, the Braves have revealed the lineup against Tampa Bay. Within this, slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. will be hitting in the number two spot.
Acuña will be playing in right field for the Braves in this matchup today.
Braves 9/8
M. Harris II CF
R. Acuña Jr. RF
M. Olson 1B
D. Baldwin DH
M. Dubón SS
O. Albies 2B
A. Riley 3B
M. Yastrzemski LF
S. Murphy C
A. Smith-Shawver SP
— Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 8, 2026
Acuña has been a catalyst for the Braves’ offense all season long, giving this team a major boost whenever needed. For the year, Acuña has hit .253 with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .792.
The slugger came up huge for Atlanta in the team’s series against the Phillies, especially in Sunday’s game. Acuña hit a massive three-run home run late in the game to tie the score, giving the Braves a chance to come back and win.
Acuña’s teammate Austin Riley was in awe of the moment, giving praise to the leader of the team.
“It’s really just special what [Acuña] is capable of doing when he’s right,” Riley said. “I mean 101 mph up and away. To pull that to the left-center with authority, I mean that takes a special player.”
Even right-hander Tyler Mahle was in shock at what Acuña could do. Mahle weighed in on the Braves star’s performance this year.
“In big games, [Acuña] steps it up to another level,” Mahle said. “It’s pretty special. I didn’t even know there could be another level. It’s pretty special to watch.”
Can Braves Hold On to NL East Lead?
With just a few weeks left in the regular season, the Braves are in a good spot to win the division. But with the series against the Phillies coming up, Atlanta will need to be on their A-game.
After splitting the seires in Philadelphia, the Braves have to feel good about their chances against the Phillies at home. But the Braves will need to be careful against Philadelphia, especially if they were to drop a few games to Tampa Bay.
All in all, Atlamnta should have no issue getting to the playoffs, but whether that is as division champions or a wild-card team remains to be seen.
Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Move Before Huge Rays Series