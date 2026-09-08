ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 21: Reynaldo Lopez #40 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Reynaldo Lopez Expected to Rejoin Braves Rotation For Rays Series
According to multiple reports from the Braves media base, Reynaldo Lopez is expected to rejoin the Braves rotation this week against the Rays, and while it hasn’t officially been announced yet, he is likely going to start on Wednesday, September 9.
Against the Rays, Braves will pitch: AJ Smith-Shawver, Reynaldo López and Martín Pérez
He will need to be activated off the IL, so be on the lookout for a corresponding move, which will likely be a bullpen arm being optioned to the minors.
Lopesz made a third rehab start last week with AAA Gwinnett. Braves reporter Grant McAuley detailed that outing by noting:
“Solid line for #Braves Reynaldo Lopez in his third rehab start. He threw 93 pitches (53 strikes). Pitch count is up, so he should be back soon.”
Among other Braves-related pitching items, Bryce Elder is expected to be utilized out of the bullpen at some point during this series with the Rays, and it could be on Tuesday when AJ Smith-Shawver gets the start.
Atlanta Braves Dealt Major Reynaldo Lopez News Before Rays Series