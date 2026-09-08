Atlanta Braves Dealt Major Reynaldo Lopez News Before Rays Series

After splitting their series with the Philadelphia Phillies over Labor Day weekend, the Atlanta Braves are returning home to face the Tampa Bay Rays in a showdown between two division-leading clubs.

Before the Rays series, the Braves received a piece of news regarding starter Reynaldo Lopez.

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Reynaldo Lopez Expected to Rejoin Braves Rotation For Rays Series

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 6: Reynaldo Lopez #40 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on July 6, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

According to multiple reports from the Braves media base, Reynaldo Lopez is expected to rejoin the Braves rotation this week against the Rays, and while it hasn’t officially been announced yet, he is likely going to start on Wednesday, September 9.

Chad Bishop of the Atlanta Journal -Constitution wrote: Against the Rays, Braves will pitch: AJ Smith-Shawver , Reynaldo López and Martín Pérez He will need to be activated off the IL, so be on the lookout for a corresponding move, which will likely be a bullpen arm being optioned to the minors.

Lopesz made a third rehab start last week with AAA Gwinnett. Braves reporter Grant McAuley detailed that outing by noting:

“Solid line for #Braves Reynaldo Lopez in his third rehab start. He threw 93 pitches (53 strikes). Pitch count is up, so he should be back soon.”

Among other Braves-related pitching items, Bryce Elder is expected to be utilized out of the bullpen at some point during this series with the Rays, and it could be on Tuesday when AJ Smith-Shawver gets the start.

Taking a Quick Look at Reynaldo Lopez in 2026

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 28: Reynaldo López #40 of the Atlanta Braves fields a ground ball in the third inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals at Truist Park on March 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Reynaldo Lopez has missed some time in 2026, but when he’s been on the mound, there have been promising signs of effectiveness.

Across 71.2 IP this season, Reynaldo Lopez carries an ERA of 3.64 over 11 starts.

He came into the season as a starter, but has also seen several appearances out of the bullpen.

His ERA+ is 116 (16% above average), and in those 71+ innings, Lopez has 66 strikeouts.

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