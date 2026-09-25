Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Move Before Marlins Series

The Atlanta Braves will be the No. 3 seed in the National League playoffs this year, locking in their seeding on Thursday night.

Atlanta is coming off a tough series against the Cincinnati Reds that saw them drop two of three games, resulting in their playoff positioning. But the Braves aren’t going to let this get them down, and they will enter the final few games of the season ready to make a statement.

The Braves will be taking on the Miami Marlins for a three-game series, with the team trying to get some momentum heading into the playoffs next week. Atlanta will host the final wild-card team in the first round of the playoffs, but this group has to get through the Marlins first.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision Announced by Braves

Ahead of the series with Miami, the Braves have dropped the lineup for the opener. Within this lineup, Atlanta will be hitting star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in the number two spot.

Acuña will be playing in right field for this game against the Marlins.

Braves 9/25 D. Baldwin DH

R. Acuña Jr. RF

M. Olson 1B

M. Harris II CF

M. Dubón SS

O. Albies 2B

M. Yastrzemski LF

A. Riley 3B

S. Murphy C R. Kerr SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 25, 2026

Acuña has done everything and more for the Braves this season, helping the organization turn things around after missing the playoffs last year. Overall, Acuña has hit .261 with 20 home runs and 55 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .813.

The Braves understand how important Acuña is to their overall success, and he has put together a strong season for the team. Atlanta manager Walt Weiss weighed in on his star outfielder, giving much praise to the veteran.

“In Ronald’s case, you could see it immediately,” Weiss said. “He’s a freakish athlete with crazy talent. So, he’s a little bit different. But man, he’s fun to watch when he’s going like this.”

If the Braves are going to go on a run this year, Acuña will be a key piece to everything. His teammates also understand how important he is, and many of them look up to him on the field.

“When he is healthy and he gets on one of these streaks, he’s one of the best players in baseball,” Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies said. “There’s nothing else to say about that.” Ronald Acuña Injury Update

Acuña did recently give the Braves a scare when he fouled a ball off his leg, gingerly walking away from the plate. But he seems to be okay for Atlanta with the playoffs starting next week.

“He hits the ball so hard that his foul balls off the feet and legs are not the same as the average Joe’s, just because the ball comes off his bat so hot,” Weiss said. “So I was concerned at first.”