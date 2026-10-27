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Braves-Astros Trade Pitch Lands World Series MVP in Atlanta for JR Ritchie, 2 Prospects

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American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros - Game One
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 29: Jeremy Peña #3 of the Houston Astros runs to third base in the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park on September 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Could the Atlanta Braves consider making a trade for Houston Astros’ former World Series MVP Jeremy Peña?

In a recent rumors piece by FanSided.com, MLB writer Christopher Kline names the Atlanta Braves as the ‘best landing spot’ for Peña, who has suddenly become a strong subject of trade rumors this offseason.

Houston is undergoing a lot of change in their front office, so perhaps there will be plenty of trades this offseason, and if that’s the case, the Braves should look to benefit.

The Braves’ biggest offseason need may also be a shortstop, as they’ve endured underwhelming production from the position in the last two seasons.

Let’s take a look at what a potential trade package between the Braves and Astros could look like for Jeremy Peña.

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Braves Trade Pitch Lands Jeremy Peña

American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros - Game Two
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 30: Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a solo home run against Sean Burke #59 of the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park on September 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Here is a trade package that could be strong enough to send Jeremy Peña to Atlanta:

  • Braves receive: SS Jeremy Peña

 

  • Astros receive: P JR Ritchie, prospects Alex Loside (SS), RHP Owen Murphy

 

Here is why Kline believes that Peña is a good fit in Atlanta:

“Again, the Braves need a shortstop. Jeremy Peña’s contract situation complicates the situation, as Houston will demand an arm and a leg. The Braves and Peña’s famously stingy agent, Scott Boras, are not exactly aligned in their team-building ethos either. Still, Atlanta should embrace the all-in mindset. Peña is still in the prime of his career. He’s a legitimate 20-20 threat with a sound defensive reputation. The difference between him and Ha-Seong Kim would be night and day.”

Atlanta has also been linked to Zach Neto as a potential trade candidate. Either way, if the Braves are to land a star shortstop, it’s going to come at a cost, especially with a player like Peña, who is an All-Star-caliber player and one of the best shortstops in MLB.

As for the Braves offloading JR Ritchie and prospect Owen Murphy, the Astros’ biggest need this offseason may be young pitchers that can develop in their organization, and those are two solid arms that could be on Houston’s radar.

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Taking a Quick Look at Jeremy Peña Recently

In 2026, Peña played 112 games, hit 22 home runs, 19 doubles, and logged an OPS+ of 124.

The year prior? Peña recorded a bWAR of 5.7 over 125 games played (2025), which is a very strong mark.

There’s no need to even bring up Ha-Seong Kim’s stats for the 2026 season, as Peña would be an immense upgrade at the position and might also come with better defense.

Atlanta Braves fans, let me know what you think about this trade idea, and would you be willing to let go of JR Ritchie and these two prospects for the services of Jeremy Peña?

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Braves-Astros Trade Pitch Lands World Series MVP in Atlanta for JR Ritchie, 2 Prospects

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