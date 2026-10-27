Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Pitch Nets Nationals’ All-Star Infielder

Could the Los Angeles Dodgers consider trading for Washington Nationals‘ All-Star infielder CJ Abrams?

A recent rumors piece by FanSided.com suggests that the Dodgers are the ‘best landing spot’ for CJ Abrams, who has been the subject of trade rumors at the start of this offseason.

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Should the Dodgers Trade for CJ Abrams?

FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline believes that the best landing spot for CJ Abrams is the Los Angeles Dodgers:

“The Dodgers will be looking for a path back to the World Series. The front office has spent enough money for the next several decades, but L.A. also has a deep farm system, to the point where not every elite prospect has a path to the Majors. Cashing in on that excess capital to acquire an instant-impact infielder like Abrams, who’s still under club control for two more years, qualifies as a smart investment.”

LA could then move CJ Abrams to second base, where he is a better fit defensively, which would keep Mookie Betts at shortstop.

As for what the Dodgers may have to give up in a potential trade like this? It would be pretty costly because Abrams emerged as one of the best power-hitting infielders in 2026.

Los Angeles might have to dish out a pair of top-15 MLB prospects, and then another MLB-ready player like Tommy Edman or Teoscar Hernandez to squeak out a deal.

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Taking a Quick Look at CJ Abrams

In case Dodgers fans out there are unaware of what CJ Abrams can do with the bat, here are some of his stats in recent seasons, which have seen Abrams become a 2X MLB All-Star (2024, 2026).

In 2026, Abrams batted .261 with 33 home runs, 106 RBI, and an OPS+ of 127.

He has hit 52 home runs and 65 doubles since the start of the 2025 season.

For his career (five seasons), Abrams has 92 career home runs and a lifetime OPS+ of 107 over 675 games played.

Note: This trade idea stems from the fact that the Washington Nationals may theoretically want to offload CJ Abrams before they potentially lose him in free agency in a couple of seasons.

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